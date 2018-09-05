Renshaw not selected for Florida position

Barrow County manager Mike Renshaw was not hired as the new city manager of Green Cove Springs, Fla. last week, a position for which he was a finalist.
The Green Cove Springs City Council voted unanimously Friday to offer the job to former Americus city manager Steve Kennedy and begin contract negotiations, according to a Jacksonville media report.
Renshaw was among five finalists for the position selected from a pool of 64 applicants across 21 states. After one finalist withdrew his name from consideration, Renshaw and the other three underwent a two-day final interview process Thursday and Friday, which included a meet-and-greet with the public and final interview with the council.
Renshaw has been Barrow County’s top executive since April 2016, when he came from Camden County, N.C., and currently has a salary of a little more than $120,000. He said last month he was exploring other career opportunities.
#1 Weetart on 09/05/18 at 04:31 PM [Reply]
Why is this news?
