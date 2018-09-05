Auburn holds downtown redevelopment charrette

Auburn leaders laid out their vision for an expanded downtown district during a three-day charrette, Aug. 22-24, at the headquarters of TSW Planners, Architects and Landscape Architects in Atlanta as TSW representatives, city officials and community members talked through options to redevelop the downtown area.
During discussions, participants in the charrette talked about connecting the existing downtown area north of the railroad tracks along Atlanta Highway with property on the south side that is earmarked for a new municipal complex and potential residences and/or commercial space, according to a news release. Details regarding topography, parking, green spaces, traffic flow, housing types and streetscapes were vetted. Road connections were proposed in several areas to allow for more access and reduced traffic as the area develops. Sketches were prepared to visualize the plan.
City leaders revealed the sketches to the public on Aug. 24 in Auburn.
“This is something we’ve been talking about and planning for,” Mayor Linda Blechinger said. “We’ve had time to choose how our city will grow and how it will look.”
City administrator Alex Mitchem added, “This is us, taking control of our destiny. We could let development happen, unabated, and likely not be happy with the results. Now, thanks to the leadership of visionaries in our city, past and present, who have guided us to this point, we’ve spent the time to plan.”
See more in the Sept. 5 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
