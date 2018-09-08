Thompson: Papadopoulos, Sessions and the Mueller probe

Last Friday, with a three-day weekend coming up, there was speculation that there would be a development in the Trump-Russia investigation.
There wound up being two.
The development that garnered the most immediate attention came when American political consultant Sam Patten pled guilty, as part of a plea deal, to failure to register as a foreign lobbyist when he worked on a behalf of a political party in Ukraine. Patten admitted in federal court to steering $50,000 to President Trump’s inaugural committee with the help of a Russian national who U.S. prosecutors have linked to Russian intelligence and who was an associate of former Trump campaign chairman and convicted felon Paul Manafort. That’s a big deal as it confirms that illegal foreign money was used to help fund the inauguration.
But arguably, the bigger development was a memo filed in federal court Friday night by the legal team of George Papadopoulos, the convicted former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser who pled guilty last year to lying to investigators and has been cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. His sentencing is scheduled for this Friday.
In the sentencing memo, in which his attorneys argue for probation and no prison time, Papadopoulos acknowledges that then-campaign national security team chairman Jeff Sessions and Trump himself reacted favorably to his proposal during a team gathering to broker a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the campaign. This directly contradicts sworn testimony by Sessions, who told Congress last year he was dismissive of the idea. Three other witnesses to that meeting have also told Mueller’s team of Sessions’ support for the proposal, according to a report from Reuters earlier this year.
With Papadopoulos’ public acknowledgement in court, Sessions is certainly vulnerable to perjury charges and is now effectively one of two things: a target of the Mueller investigation or a cooperating witness in it.
Sessions is now the U.S. attorney general, whose Justice Department oversees the probe. But he has recused himself, much to the displeasure of President Trump who appears to lack a basic understanding of what the actual role of an attorney general is. Sessions has been a staunch ally of Trump’s immigration and criminal justice proposals and has been largely spared from the numerous ethics scandals that have been rampant in the administration. But the president believes his recusal from the Russia investigation is a violation of some imaginary loyalty oath. Trump has publicly ridiculed Sessions, pressured him to resign and may be moving to fire him in an effort to seize control of the investigation.
Judging by his increasing belligerence on Twitter and at public rallies, Trump appears utterly terrified of where this investigation is and has been leading. So why hasn’t he gone ahead and axed Sessions? Well, it’s a politically risky move that doesn’t necessarily have unanimous support of Republicans in the Senate. On one hand, doing so now could complicate the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, which began Tuesday. And it would force an even bigger spotlight on Trump’s action during confirmation hearings for whoever he nominates to replace Sessions, as the nominee would undoubtedly be grilled over their commitment to ensuring the investigation remains safe, and it could put Republican senators running for re-election this year in jeopardy with voters.
It’s also possible that Sessions, who seems to have long coveted the position of attorney general, has some leverage over Trump in the form of evidence that would directly implicate him in a Russia conspiracy and has threatened to use it if he’s fired.
It would be much more expedient for Trump if Sessions simply quit and he seems to understand that, hence his public ridicule of him. It’s also been reported that Trump has mocked Sessions behind his back — referring to him as “Mr. Magoo” and complaining to aides about his Southern accent, saying he “talks like he has marbles in his mouth.” Trump has either denied or ignored those accounts but, true or not, it wouldn’t surprise me if he had it leaked because he knew it would reach Sessions. Who wants to work in an administration where the president constantly demeans you? Why would he be willing to withstand a barrage of insults?
Well, like I said, it seems to be his dream job. But I also wonder if it’s because he’s already cooperating with Mueller. It wouldn’t surprise me if Mueller has identified Trump as the top collusion/conspiracy target and has instructed Sessions not to step down if he wants to avoid the hammer being brought down on him.
Mueller knows that a Sessions departure could mean the shuttering of or a massive roadblock in his investigation. His work wouldn’t be hampered right away. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is currently overseeing Mueller and has been supportive of the investigation, would be the acting AG while the search and confirmation hearings for a replacement were held. Any move to ouster Rosenstein along with Sessions would look like blatant obstruction. That’s not something Republicans can politically afford before the midterm elections in November.
But here are two major likelihoods that matter. First, barring any kind of personally-damaging revelation in the days to come, Kavanaugh, who has taken an aggressively supportive view of expanded executive power, will be confirmed with all 50 Republican votes and either at least one Democratic vote or Vice President Mike Pence’s tiebreaking vote in favor of him. Second, the Republicans are very likely to retain control of the Senate because the Democrats are having to defend more competitive seats and their mathematical chances of running the table on the competitive races to win control of the chamber are slim.
In January, with Kavanaugh seated on the Supreme Court and the Republicans still controlling the Senate, if not all of Congress, Trump’s intention to scrap Sessions will meet face far less resistance from Republicans.
Case in point: Sen. Lindsey Graham, who once said “there would be holy hell to pay” if Sessions were removed, now says the president deserves an attorney general he can have “faith” in. Expect more of those types of reversals if the party remains in control.
And if that’s the case, let’s hope Mueller’s team is preserving all the materials and documents it can.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
