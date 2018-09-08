Terrell: HR 1987 is bad legislation

What if four people had the power to overthrow the President of the United States?
What if Nancy Pelosi, Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer got together and decided to remove the current president, or any president, from the Office of the President of the United States?
It’s possible that such a coup d’é•tat could happen here in the future.
House Resolution HR 1987 was introduced into the House of Representatives in 2017. There are 65 co-sponsors signed onto the bill.
Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin introduced the proposed legislation and he reportedly has vowed to get rid of President Trump.
The signees are all Democrats and include Georgia’s Hank Johnson. (You should recall Johnson. He is from metro-Atlanta and he is the one who announced the island of Guam might tilt over because of the number of military personnel we have stationed there.)
One news report indicated that supporting liberals say that Trump is over 70 years of age and because of his age he is probably unfit to lead the country. Our seniors will take issue with that.
It’s obvious that a number of Republicans want Trump out of office as well and may get on board the train.
The proposed bill would create in the legislative branch an Oversight Commission on “Presidential Capacity,” The purpose of the committee would be to determine whether a sitting president is mentally or physically unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.
If this became a law, the committee could act if Congress adopts a concurrent resolution directing it to proceed.
At that point, the president would be required to submit to a medical examination that would determine if he or she is temporarily or permanently impaired by physical illness or disability, mental illness, mental deficiency, or alcohol or drug use to the extent that he or she lacks sufficient understanding or capacity to execute the powers and duties of the President.
Furthermore, a report shall be submitted to the speaker of the House and the president pro tempore of the Senate.
If a president were to refuse to undergo the medical investigation, that refusal would be taken into consideration by the commission in reaching a conclusion.
This was introduced in April of 2017; just three months after President Trump took office. It was sent to a committee and there appears to have been no action taken to date.
This, however, should frighten every citizen in this country, including Democrats, Republicans, independents and Libertarians.
It’s a win-win for those that live in the swamp and a lose-lose for our Constitution and the citizens of this country.
It appears that the four House and Senate leaders would have the authority to choose the doctors and it smells of a set-up. All that’s required would be a fake diagnosis by hand-picked doctors who have nothing to lose.
However, President Trump has done nothing but outsmart his opponents to date.
He is waging a trade war with China and the Chinese economy is slowing down, forcing the Chinese to rethink their international projects and loans to countries that will never be able to repay their debt to China.
Meanwhile, our GDP is growing every day and we are beyond 2-percent growth. Two years ago, the left was saying 2-percent GDP was the new norm for America. We could see a 3.5-percent growth this year.
The U.S. stock market has reached new heights. Economists are saying the U.S growth could continue for four to six more quarters.
President Trump has put a hurt on Russia. We are rebuilding our military as the Russians watch their economy drop. Russia’s standard of living is all of a sudden on the decline. Russian oil prices have dropped and military strategists say Russia is not the threat it was to Eastern Europe two years ago.
Trump called NATO’s hands on funding and had the facts to back up his challenge.
He has Nikki Haley in New York being “bullish” on the United Nations and she hasn’t backed down from a fight yet.
Iran’s GDP is dropping and some say it’s already in the tank now that Trump has re-instated sanctions. Iran will probably have to slow their military expansion across the Middle East because of Trump’s line in the sand.
The North American Free Trade Agreement that was costing us millions of dollars is being redrawn in order to be more equitable for America.
And this week, Trump announced freezing federal employee salaries. Hallelujah!
The only thing bad about Trump are his tirades and his personality. He is more than capable of making rational decisions in the best interest of America.
Nevertheless, we must be watchful for a coup d’é•tat orchestrated by the rats living in the swamp.
House Resolution 1987 is bad for everyone. It sounds like a reverse play of a rat trap!
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
Terrell: HR 1987 is bad legislation
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)