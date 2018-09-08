Bridges: Something special in the air with fall just around the corner

While fall does not officially begin until the 22nd of the month, most people associate the season with the changing of August to September on the calendar.
Already, autumn decorations can be seen at various businesses and homes and it will only increase during the next couple of weeks. Stores have been displaying Halloween decorations and candy (lots of candy) since late July, it seems.
Fall has always been a favorite season of mine with the only drawback I can think of is that it means winter is getting closer. Still, we will have several weeks of perfect weather conditions (in theory) and that’s what I try to focus on and enjoy. We won’t even discuss how several forecasts are calling for a below-normal cold winter this year.
One of the great things about autumn is that we leave behind the scorching temperatures that we deal with during summer. After weeks of having to keep up with grass cutting and other outside duties, it is nice to have a break or at the least not have to do those chores so often.
Fall is something many people (certainly myself) associate with football. Watching college football on a Saturday afternoon in the fall, whether in person or on television, is an American pastime, especially in the South.
The first few games of the season are still met with hot weather and it seems high school officials in the state are determined to make August the starting point for the sport.
It’s a bad thing and really needs to be changed. Playing football in early or mid-August is extremely dangerous, really as much as the concussion scare dealt with today.
Waking up in the mornings and enjoying the more comfortable temperature is a rite of fall as well. We all know about walking outside on that first crisp morning when it does not already feel 90 degrees or more with high humidity. “Fall” is what immediately goes through our minds when that morning arrives.
Halloween seems to be a favorite holiday for many, both young and old. I’m amazed at how many adults I know who still look forward to Halloween as much as they do Christmas. It likely goes back to our childhood when Halloween meant the opportunity to dress up and get free candy. Of course, many young people today dress as if every day is Halloween, complete with hair of all colors.
One of my favorite events growing up was the annual Halloween carnival my school held. It was a chance to win those prizes that were worth maybe a dime, go on a hayride and walk through the haunted house that was set up.
Of course, numerous towns have fall festivals each year. They often date back decades. That is true for my hometown, which has its “Deer Festival” each year, drawing visitors from close and far.
Since I have lived in the north Georgia region of our state, fall always brings magnificent colors. From brown to yellow to red to orange, the changing of the season brings enjoyment to our all our senses, especially sight.
A drive into the Rabun County area of our state is easily doable from where I live and it is almost breathtaking to see the colors explode this time of year. I often think this would be an ideal place to live until I remind myself what it would be like in December, January and February.
So, while fall is not officially here yet, I say let’s roll out the welcome mat now and make it last a few more days. We still have a few weeks of hot weather but eventually the heat will lose its grasp and it will be more enjoyable to be outside or simply be in the car.
The state park near where I live is a favorite destination of mine during fall as it offers beauty for the eyes and comfort for the mind and body.
The next changing of the seasons won’t be as anticipated but summer to fall is always welcome.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: Something special in the air with fall just around the corner
