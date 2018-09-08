Bennett: Do these genes make me look fat?

While waiting for the buses to take us to the game a couple of weeks ago, I was talking with one of the band dads, and the topic turned to food. And the devil high cholesterol.
He told of a recent birthday dinner for a family member at the Cracker Barrel and recalled the delicious plates of food enjoyed by everyone in the family. Except for him. No complaints about the food, it was yummy; it was just that he ordered a healthy veggie plate, while everyone else was eating the ribs, fried pork chops, fried chicken, etc. He tries to eat healthy and limit fats, yet his cholesterol is still an issue.
I, on the other hand, have a perfect cholesterol. My doctors have always been pleased with my numbers. If you knew my eating habits, you’d marvel at this as well.
Living alone doesn’t motivate me to cook much. Up until recently, I worked my full-time day job, as well as contract work from home in the evenings. There was no time (nor desire) to prepare dinner, so it worked really well for me to do the dollar menu at the drive-through on the way home from the office. That way I could eat in the car and get dinner out of the way and be ready to work once I got home. Toss the empty bag in the garbage and no kitchen clean-up to worry with.
Win/win. Right?
All I can say is I’m thankful for my good genes. My daddy’s dietary habits would clog the veins of most living humans. What, with his bedtime snacks of elaborately-constructed cholesterol-laden creations. But his numbers are remarkable as well.
Over the years I’ve been able to identify certain characteristics, mannerisms and physical qualities that I’ve inherited from both my mom and dad. Sometimes it’s kind of funny when I catch myself doing something that they do. My mom does this thing with her lips where she kind of turns them inward when she is concentrating. I find myself doing this as well. When my dad is concentrating on doing something he will often hold his breath for a few seconds when he inhales before exhaling. I do this as well. Maybe that’s DNA; maybe it’s just that I adopted their habits somewhere along the way. But it’s something that I do without even thinking.
The science of genetics is fascinating. One of my former clients was a pediatric genetics practice. Sadly, my exposure to this area of medicine was limited to patients with genetic disorders. In the beginning, I would Google the disorders so I would know a little bit about each condition as related to a particular patient. I had to stop doing that because it was so heartbreaking. Even the slightest anomaly in one single area of one single chromosome can be the difference between a “normal” baby and one with severe disabilities or deformities.
It’s all about the genes, for sure. I’ve never understood why my daughter ended up with blue eyes when my eyes are brown. Makes sense to me that brown should trump blue, the color of her dad’s eyes. She has tried to explain the Punnett Square thing to me many times, but it’s all Greek to me. A brown crayon is darker than a blue crayon, so it stands to reason that she should have brown eyes…even though her blue eyes are very beautiful!
So, my band-dad-friend Ron will continue to struggle with his cholesterol, even though he makes good choices with his eating. It’s in his genes. I’m still hoping that one day I’ll get motivated to eat better.
But, thanks to my daddy’s genes, my cholesterol stays within normal limits, and for that I am thankful.
But I sure wish I could also have inherited some skinny genes!
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
