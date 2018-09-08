Jacks: Favorite poundcake recipes

Georgia started the season out with a big win.
I don’t believe I’ve been to a game that was as hot as the game was Saturday.
I managed to stay for the entire game, but it sure was hot.
I saw many taken out from overheating.
September is filled with lots of special birthdays. Happy birthday wishes to my grandson Tucker Jacks who turned 16. Tucker is a sophomore at Apalachee High School where he plays football on the junior varsity and varsity football team.
Birthday wishes to my best friend Kay Young Fish (Sept. 3), Coach Vince Dooley (Sept. 4), Cassie Moore (Sept. 5), Tammy Grovogel (Sept. 5), Barbara Dooley (Sept. 8) and one very special lady, Ms. Doris McLocklin who turns 93 on Sept. 7. Hope all of you have great days celebrating.
—
I love making pound cakes. They are simple to make and adding a few extra ingredients gives them a different taste, so you can please a crowd with simple changes.
Layer cakes are not my favorite things to make especially at the spur of a moment.
I have a collection of various pound cakes, all of which I make regularly to feed the homeless group I see weekly.
They all have their favorites.
—
Strawberries have been plentiful this year so my strawberry pound cake has been a regular in my kitchen.
Strawberry Pound Cake
Ingredients
1 (8 ounce) box strawberry cake mix
1 (3.4 ounce) pkg. instant vanilla or strawberry pudding mix
1/3 cup canola oil
4 eggs
1 (3 ounce) pkg. strawberry Jello
1 cup fresh strawberries chopped up
1 cup water (or milk)
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. Use milk instead of water to make a better tasting cake and a moist cake. Use cooking spray to coat the inside of a Bundt cake pan.
Pour batter in pan. Bake for 55 to 60 minutes.
Cake is done when toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool for 20 minutes before removing cake from pan. If you would like frosting use prepared vanilla or strawberry frosting.
—
Blueberries have also been plentiful this year.
Blueberry Pound Cake
Ingredients
1 (18 ounces) box yellow cake mix
1 (8 ounce) pkg. cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup canola oil
4 eggs
15 ounces fresh blueberries
Powdered sugar
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl, except blueberries and powdered sugar, and beat for 3 minutes.
Gently fold in blueberries. Pour into a sprayed and floured Bundt or tube pan.
Bake for 50 minutes.
Cake is done when toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Sprinkle sifted powdered sugar over top of cake.
—
Nothing is better than a plain old pound cake. I like making a plain pound cake and topping it with fresh fruit such as strawberries, blueberries or peaches.
Pound Cake
Ingredients
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
2 cups sugar
5 eggs
2 cups flour
1 Tbsp. almond flavoring
Directions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and beat for 10 minutes at medium speed. Pour into a sprayed and floured tube or Bundt pan. (Batter will be very thick). Bake for 1 hour. Cake is done when toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
—
A different twist to a pound cake which taste similar to a hummingbird cake is the Aloha Pound Cake. If you like the Hawaiian fruit taste you will love this cake.
Aloha Pound Cake
Ingredients
1 cup (2 sticks) butter
2 cups sugar
5 eggs
2 cups flour
1 Tbsp. vanilla flavoring
1 (4 ounce) can crushed pineapple
1 (3.5 ounce) pkg. instant coconut pudding mix
1/2 cup flake coconut
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
Directions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Mix all ingredients in a large bowl. Pour batter into a sprayed and floured Bundt pan.
Bake for 1 hour. Cool in pan 20 minutes then invert onto serving platter. May top with cool whip mixed with pineapple and coconut.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
