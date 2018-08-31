Football: Wildcats' offense sputters in 26-7 loss to Madison County

At the end of a tough, hard-nosed run early in the third quarter Friday night, Madison County running back Traveon Latimore had the ball stripped from him by the Apalachee defense.
Fortunately for Latimore and the Red Raiders, the ball bounced up into the hands of quarterback Colby Smith, who raced the final 15 yards untouched to complete the 38-yard scoring play and give Madison County a three-touchdown advantage en route to a 26-7 road victory at R. Harold Harrison Stadium.
The non-region win snapped a four-game skid for Madison County against Apalachee dating back to 2001 and gave the Raiders (1-2) their first victory of the season. The Wildcats dropped to 0-3.
The scoop and score by Smith’s was the junior’s third touchdown of the night and it gave the Raiders a 19-0 advantage with 10:16 left in the third.
“That was huge and it’s a matter of carrying out your ball fakes,” Madison County coach Chris Smith, the quarterback's father, said. “If we break a run like that, he needs to be trailing right behind the play in case that exact thing happens. I’ve talked with him about that a lot. If that ball pops out and you’re sprinting, you’ve got a chance to scoop and score.
“Luckily for us, the ball bounced right up to us and we were able to get a score out of it.”
The game got off to a rough start for the Raiders as they had three consecutive negative-yardage plays on their opening possession. However, they needed just five plays on their second drive to march 70 yards and jump out in front. After Jaylen Sims broke around the left end for a 53-yard run down to the Apalachee 8-yard line, Smith scored two plays later on a 4-yard keeper on the first play of the second quarter to put the Raiders up 7-0 following James May’s extra point.
The Raiders padded their lead later in the quarter with a seven-play, 76-yard drive. Martavian Cooper ripped off a 43-yard run down to the 30 and after Latimore added a 20-yard run down to the 5, Smith scored from 2 yards out to extend the lead to 13-0. The Wildcats blocked the extra-point attempt.
While Madison County completed just one pass for 5 yards, the triple option offense was efficient, piling up 290 yards unofficially on 42 rushes.
Colby Smith accounted for only 40 of those yards, but he made them count with his trio of touchdowns.
“The big thing is we weren’t getting any push when we got the ball down inside,” Chris Smith said. “They were hitting on the dive so we just decided keep the ball on the line and let (Colby) get it up inside. I wanted to let those other guys find the end zone, but if we can’t get a block, we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to get the ball in the end zone.”
Apalachee (0-3) struggled to generate much offense on the night. The Wildcats’ biggest highlight came when AJ Millbrooks took a handoff from AJ Forbing and sprinted 52 yards for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 19-7 with 2:38 left in the third. Millbrooks led the Wildcats with 88 yards rushing on 7 carries.
The Wildcats were attempting a comeback halfway through the fourth, but Adam Echols stepped into a Forbing pass for an interception to snuff out the drive with 7:48 remaining.
On their next possession, the Wildcats turned the ball over on downs at their 15, and Latimore quickly put the game on ice, scoring from 15 yards out and passing the 100-yard mark in the process. The senior Kennesaw State commit finished with 103 yards on 15 carries.
Apalachee returns to action next Friday when the visit Jackson County for another non-region contest. The Panthers improved to 2-1 on Friday with a 45-0 win at Lumpkin County. Kickoff next Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.
See the Sept. 5 edition of the Barrow News-Journal for more coverage of the Apalachee-Madison County game.
—
M 0 13 6 7 — 26
A 0 0 7 0 — 7
M—Colby Smith 4 run (James May kick)
M—Smith 2 run (kick blocked)
M—Smith 15 run (pass failed)
A—AJ Millbrooks 52 run (Carlos Rodriguez kick)
M—Traveon Latimore 15 run (May kick)
