Football: Knights fall at Community Christian, 45-22

The Bethlehem Christian Academy football suffered its first loss of the season Friday, falling 45-22 to Community Christian in Stockbridge.
The Knights dropped to 2-1 with the loss and will resume play next week with a trip to St. Simons Island to face Frederica Academy.
See more in the Sept. 5 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
