Softball: Apalachee tops Dacula 1-0 in pitchers' duel

Two of the best pitchers in the area went toe-to-toe Tuesday as Apalachee's Emily Hodnett out-dueled Dacula's Sydney Boulware, lifting the Wildcats to a 1-0 home victory in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest.
The Wildcats improved to 3-1 in region play, rebounding from a 4-2 loss at Habersham Central on Thursday, and 6-5 overall.
Apalachee catcher Madyson Coe hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning that brought home courtesy runner Makayla Tatum after Hodnett reached on an error to begin the inning.
That was all the run support needed for Hodnett, who went the distance, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out nine. Boulware was nearly as dominant, allowing just three hits and two free passes in six innings while fanning seven.
The Wildcats return to action Thursday for another region game at Lanier. First pitch is set for 5:55 p.m.
