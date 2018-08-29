Football: Wildcats look to contain Madison County speed

After a blowout loss in week one, Apalachee was right on the verge of pulling off a win at North Oconee last week.
Though the Wildcats lost 17-13, Apalachee coach Tony Lotti was encouraged by the strides his team made from week one to week two and is seeing signs that the Wildcats are on the brink of turning their fortunes around.
“We were all disappointed we came up short, but we did a lot of good things,” Lotti said. “We did better with some situational stuff I wanted us to improve on. In the end, though, there were two times in the game where we needed to make a play, and we didn’t and they did. We went into practice this week aiming to clean up some things from both the players’ and coaches’ standpoint. It’s a brand-new coaching staff and a brand-new team.
“But overall I was pleased with how hard we played right up to the last snap.”
The Wildcats (0-2) will host another team looking to get over the hump Friday as Madison County (0-2) comes to R. Harold Harrison Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. This will be the seventh meeting between the two teams. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 4-2 and have won the last four, including, most recently, a 45-9 victory in 2011.
After a 23-3 loss at home to Cedar Shoals in their season opener, the Red Raiders dropped a 42-35 thriller at Habersham Central last week.
The Red Raiders possess a wealth of team speed and run an offense that varies between the Wing-T and triple option.
“They’re pretty versatile in what they do offensively,” Lotti said. “They’re extremely athletic and fast so they’re going to try to take advantage of that and get out on the perimeter. We’ve got to be able to play disciplined, assignment football on defense and not get caught peeking.”
See more in the Aug. 29 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.