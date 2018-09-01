Thompson: Exploitation of death 101

Last week was a momentous one for President Trump and not in a good way.
With the conviction on multiple felonies of his former campaign manager, the guilty plea to multiple felonies of his former personal lawyer who implicated him in some of them in federal court, and immunity agreements for two others close to him that suggest they are “flipping” on him, Trump’s relationships with all of these thieving grifters and miscreants are finally coming home to roost.
The ultimate master of distraction, Trump certainly needed one last week. And with the help of his state-media shills in the early morning and primetime Fox News slates, he found it with the murder of a college student in Iowa.
In the small town of Brooklyn, Mexican immigrant Cristhian Rivera has been charged in the slaying of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts. Against the wishes of Tibbetts’ family members and friends who are going through unimaginable grief and sorrow, Trump, his allies and the network have engaged in gross political exploitation of her death to drive home the point that Rivera may have been or was in the country illegally. As of this writing, there is an ongoing dispute between law enforcement and Rivera’s lawyer about his actual immigration status but that is not really the point here.
If Rivera did kidnap and kill Tibbetts, he is lower than filth and should spend the rest of his days in prison. But this case is being amplified and Tibbetts’ death is being politicized for the sake of promoting the broad-brush agenda pushed by Trump that most immigrants are bad. They’re rapists and murderers, right? Build the wall, right? They’re doing this as a backdoor attempt to justify this administration’s monstrously cruel policy of separating immigrants and their children at the border and its outrageously inept statements that some of the families may never be reunited. Pay attention to Trump’s deliberate language when he talks about Tibbetts being “permanently separated” from her family.
“The Wall” has been Trump’s marquee issue since he entered the race in 2015, and when discussing illegal immigration, he and his allies use broad-brush demonization of people to try to drive home their goals.
Iowa Congressman Steve King is a chronic offender. He has claimed that illegal immigrants have murdered 63,000 people in the U.S. since 9/11, a claim parroted by Trump earlier this year. What’s amazing to me is people hear and just accept and believe this without even stopping to consider the mathematical implications of such a claim. It would require undocumented immigrants, who, according to actual statistics, make up about 3 percent of our population, to have committed about a quarter of the homicides in the country over the last decade and a half. There is no legitimate data out there that shows people living here illegally are vastly more likely to rape and murder people than those living here legally.
In the case of Rivera, his documentation continues to be an issue of contention. The farm he has worked on for more than four years claimed at first Rivera had been legally vetted through e-Verify. Then it emerged that he’d used false documentation to apply for the job and the farm manager acknowledged he had not been vetted through e-Verify, but instead through a program connected to the Social Security Administration database, which didn’t flag problems.
Those are legitimate immigration issues that should be addressed by lawmakers. Along with calls to crack down on employers who knowingly hire undocumented immigrants as a way of exploiting cheaper labor, they are issues that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle tried to push as part of comprehensive immigration reform efforts.
But none of this was enough for the hard right then and it isn’t now. They have the dead girl and they have an entire group of people to blame — the overwhelming majority of whom come here in pursuit of a better and safer life, as you or I would, and aren’t here to take over and ruin America.
As Mollie Tibbetts’ name is brought over and over again, here are some names you aren’t going to hear on Fox News too much: Charlotte Bacon, Daniel Barden, Olivia Engel, Josephine Gay, Dylan Hockley, Madeleine Hsu, Catherine Hubbard, Chase Kowalski, Jesse Lewis, Ana Marquez-Greene, James Mattioli, Grace McDonnell, Emilie Parker, Jack Pinto, Noah Pozner, Caroline Previdi, Jessica Rekos, Avielle Richman, Benjamin Wheeler and Allison Wyatt.
Those were the 20 first-graders who, along with six adults, were gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary School. I could name hundreds more names from massacres at other schools and other public venues around the country over the last two decades, including the most recent high-profile one Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. When these massacres happen, there are calls for our country to tackle the problem by addressing the issues that lead to them and proposing meaningful legislation to dramatically curb them. The popular refrain from the right is, “The victims and their families should be in our thoughts and prayers. Now is not the time to make this a political issue. It’s the person.”
You don’t say. I guess we won’t be seeing the proposal for a wall for white men in their 20s any time soon.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
