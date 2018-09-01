Bridgeman: Growth – yay and yuck – is everywhere we look

Growth has been the subject of a number of meetings I’ve attended lately and it’s on my mind.
I have spent some time touring parts of counties – Barrow and Jackson – and looking at subdivisions.
Officials have alternately lamented and praised the growth they see coming to their areas.
As usual, it depends on whose ox is being gored.
Go to the Braselton-Hoschton area if you want to see Jackson County’s future. I say that with some trepidation and some relief.
Traffic is horrendous at rush hours. Go to the Highway 211 area and go toward Hall County. The road is two-lanes, barely. Traffic is often backed up to Interstate 85 from the red light at the main entrance to Chateau Elan.
That road is scheduled to be widened starting in the fall. I fail to see how that will help for the next couple of years. It might after the work is done, although I’d bet that traffic will be that much worse by then.
Go the other direction and a developer is talking about tripling the size of Hoschton and doubling, or more, the water and sewer department. I have watched for about a year as one subdivision has added more than 20 houses, maybe 30, and is pretty close to full.
Go there early in the morning and see the traffic into West Jackson Elementary School. It’s off Highway 53, but the roads to it are narrow and most of the parents seem to want to drop a kid, or more, off in the mornings. A fire station is in the path of some traffic. Think about an emergency truck getting out at that time of day.
Go on into Barrow County. Subdivisions in Winder, Statham and in the county are beehives of construction activity. I watched six houses come out of the ground and near completion as I go to Statham council meetings.
In Banks County, some houses, townhomes and/or duplexes are being constructed around the Chimney Oaks golf course.
School administrators are not thrilled with the specter of dozens of kids enrolling soon.
One principal in Commerce said she would “close” a grade to out-of-district students with just a few more kids.
The Jefferson City school board talks often about its decreasing amount of space for schools that appear to be landlocked.
Barrow County schools have been growing steadily for three school years. A new high school is about to be started near Sims Academy. A new middle school probably is needed or will be before it can be built and a new elementary school is not far behind.
School buildings are expensive. Even elementary schools cost more than $10 million. High schools are in the $50- to $60-million range.
All school districts rely on SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) revenue to pay those bills. That money is dependent on a growing economy. Barrow County and Commerce schools (two systems at the opposite end of enrollments) districts celebrate each month as SPLOST receipts exceed the expected amounts. That is quickly followed by a reminder that not long ago, the sales tax money was below expectations.
School boards routinely are responsible for more money than any other local government entity. The state legislature provides the largest share of school money — and it’s never enough.
Why then are school board seats routinely unopposed? Why do state legislative seats get so little interest?
Theoretically, schools should be the focus of taxpayers’ attention. They spend the most money and it is spent on “our future.” But few of us act that way.
Taxpayers, voters and candidates should spend most of their time studying and talking about education.
Instead folks worry about a banner at a football game, a shotgun and truck in a political ad and whether or not another mill will cost us $20 a year.
