Terrell: The left’s smoke screen

The Democratic left, and points beyond, continue to demonstrate a great concern for the Russians.
They express worries about the upcoming election and continue to worry about the Russians and how they may influence the November ballot boxes via false media presentations or by actually hacking into our systems and changing the votes.
Day in and day out, the national print media keeps the Russian threat in front of us, as well as on the major television markets.
Social media has joined their blitz.
Weekly, we are seeing stories on additional social media sites talking about how the Russians are attacking our social media platforms and how our platform owners are taking down these sites attempting to keep the Russian invasion from hacking and influencing our 2018 elections.
It’s hard to believe they are at all concerned about the Russians or how the foreign threat may break into our electoral system and give an advantage to the Republicans and the right.
Is it possible that it’s nothing more than a smoke screen?
Has putting the American focus on the Russians allowed the left an opportunity to create a smoke screen covering its real intentions?
The election threat isn’t coming from the Russians. It’s quite possible the real threat will come from the illegal aliens in this country who will vote, or try to vote, in the November elections.
What the conservatives in this country need to worry about between now and November is the integrity of our electoral process.
There are some conservatives who feel the left will make every effort to open our voting sites and polls to illegal aliens, giving the left an opportunity to steal the elections and put the Democrats back in power.
It would behoove all of us to understand and to be aware that voter fraud does exist and can decide elections.
Conservatives have long felt that the Democrats, after changing their position on immigration, now see getting illegal aliens to the polls as a means of putting the left and their progressive partners in control of Congress.
Several years ago a leaked memo from the Department of Homeland Security and mentioned recently by Judicial Watch, a conservative non-partisan organization, confirms what President Barack Obama and the left wanted to do.
Obama’s attempt to move forward with executive amnesty would be, according to Judicial Watch, “A bold administrative program (that) would transform the political landscape using administrative measures to side step the current state of Congressional deadlock and inertia.”
Fortunately, the plan did not come to fruition because the American judicial system blocked the idea.
Any amnesty program at this time would make it easier for illegals to go to our polls and vote which is what factions like La Raza, George Soros, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and even some Republicans are willing to support.
None of our constitutional documents permit a non-citizen to vote in any election in this country. There is absolutely no reason for any non-citizen, and especially illegal aliens, to have the ability to cast a vote in our elections or to decide the fate of this country.
And, it’s not just illegal aliens that we must guard against.
Our election process has been under attack for some time and the illegal alien is just another move by those who want to change the face of this nation.
In addition to illegal aliens trying to gain access to our polling sites, Judicial Watch (JW) exposed a number of other issues through its Election Integrity Project.
In Florida, JW found over 50,000 deceased voters that had not been removed from the voting rolls.
Missouri and West Virginia were also found to have large numbers of voters on their lists that were no longer living.
Ohio and Indiana were forced to purge their voter lists.
In addition, JW sent letters to 12 states after investigations showed certain counties in those states had more registered voters listed than they had voting age residents.
Similar suits were filed in Kentucky and California.
As far back as 2005, the Government Accountability Office found that three percent of 30,000 people called to jury duty from voter registration rolls in a single U.S. court district were not American citizens!
That’s nearly 1,000 people in one district who were voting but not American citizens.
With nearly 20 million non-citizen adults living in the U.S. today, the potential exists for hundreds of thousands of people to vote illegally in our elections.
Our best defenses are to go to the polls and vote and to stop illegal immigration.
The right to vote is a serious responsibility of the American citizen, a right shared by very few countries in the world today. We must not allow any group or individual to dismantle the American election process established by our Founding Fathers.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
Terrell: The left’s smoke screen
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)