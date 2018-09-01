Bridges: High school football run-through banner sign much ado about nothing

The recent controversy involving a high school football run-through banner has left those with any level of common sense shaking their heads with disbelief.
To recap, East Jackson Comprehensive High School cheerleaders made a pre-game banner to use for the team’s game against Lumpkin County High School. Anyone who has ever attended a high school football programs knows about the banners which players tear through as they take the field for the start of the game. It is as much of a tradition as the pre-game coin toss or buying something from the concession stand.
The banner displayed the words “Make America Great Again. Trump the L.C. Indians.” There was also artwork of an American flag.
The banner caused controversy, however, because a parent complained on Facebook about the message. Similar to any issue today, the response became large and grew into a life of its own via social media.
According to published reports, some people did defend the banner. EJCHS principal Chanda Palmer felt the need to issue a statement.
“As the principal of EJCHS and a lifetime community member, I am extremely saddened by the poor choices of some individuals that Friday night’s run-through sign has created in our school community,” Palmer said. “It certainly did not represent our school in the manner that I would. Our school is filled with students and adults who care deeply for each other and support each other. Unfortunately, those wonderful students and teachers will attend school this week in the shadow of the events of Friday evening.”
The original Facebook post about the sign had more than 1,000 comments and was shared 350 times although that number certainly may have increased by now.
If there ever was a case about “much ado about nothing,” this has to be it.
First, why would anyone be offended by what was on that sign? It was a clever play-on-words which run-through signs made by cheerleaders try to reflect. In reality, the cheerleaders deserve credit for it.
The fact that someone would be offended by it probably should be not surprising. People are too easily offended today. There are some who think they have the magical right to not be offended by anything. In the world of reality that is not the case. We have no right not to be offended.
Second, why would this banner (or any banner to be honest) cause such an over-reaction about school safety? Did officials at EJCHS actually expect protests or a riot among students? Did they expect adults, whether school parents or otherwise, to be on campus?
To issue a statement about “school safety” continuing to be a “top priority” is absurd. Student safety would always be a priority, one would think, but why anything beyond what a school does each day is baffling.
We hear a lot these days about “fake news.” The incident at EJCHS is a “fake controversy” if there has ever been one.
Certainly, if a sign had displayed a racial slur, then there would be cause to be offended. However, just because a sign dares to mention the current president of the United States is not a ground to be offended or a reason for school officials to freak out.
Just because someone does not like our current president is not an issue. The fact that it became one is another sorry state of affairs in 2018 for what is supposed to be the greatest country on this planet. I have no idea who posted the original statement on Facebook about being offended by the sign. Personally, I don’t care. But my message to them would be to grow up, quit making something out of nothing, and if you don’t like who the president is then help campaign for his opponent in 2020.
My advice for the EJCHS cheerleaders, who did nothing wrong in this ordeal, is for the rest of the season to simply display a plain sign with nothing on it. Surely that wouldn’t offend anyone — or would it?
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
