Jacks: Tailgate recipes for the start of football season

Can you believe it’s finally here? Something we have all been waiting on since that last second ran off the clock and that heart-breaking defeat in the national championship.
It’s a new team. We don’t have Chubb and Sony this year, but we do have Fromm and a new crop of running backs that most teams would give their right arms to have.
We will have a young defense.
Our offense has a crop of receivers to go with the running backs and a great backup quarterback.
Georgia will be a fun team to watch again this year. I sure am glad I have season tickets.
Nothing like watching a game at Sanford Stadium. It’s an experience that can’t be described with words.
I personally think it’s the best stadium in the SEC and now even more so with the new scoreboard.
My favorite Georgia T-shirt this year says “I’m a Smart Dawg.”
With football season comes the all-important tailgate.
This week I will share with you some of my new recipes for the 2018 tailgating season. What a season it’s going to be.
—
If you like pizza you are going to love this first recipe. It’s a great way to get your pizza fix while getting ready to cheer on the Dawgs.
Go Dawgs Pizza Ball
Ingredients
24 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese
1 pound cream cheese, softened
7 tsps. extra virgin olive oil
2 tsps. crushed red pepper
2 tsps. kosher salt
1 tsp. dried basil
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. dried oregano
6 ounces tomato sauce
4 ounces pepperoni, thinly sliced
Pitas, cut into points, lightly toasted
Directions
Pulse the heck out of everything except the tomato sauce, pepperoni and pitas, scraping the bowl to ensure even mixing.
Shape this mass as you’d like. Make some wells on top. Put the tomato sauce in the wells. Shingle the pepperoni around the exterior. Serve with pita points.
—
I’m not a big eater these days and on game day I’m too nervous to eat much so I tend to go for lots of dips.
I like lots of choices in this category.
I like simple but good. Spinach always makes a good dip.
Here’s my new spinach dip for the year.
Spinach Artichoke
and Red Pepper Dip
Ingredients
1 large round loaf country bread
4 ounces cream cheese at room temp
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sour cream
2 small jalapeños, 1 seeded and chopped, 1 finely chopped
1 clove garlic, crushed and peeled
1 (10-ounce box) frozen, chopped spinach, thawed, drained and squeezed very dry in a kitchen towel
1 cup marinated artichoke quarters, rinsed and drained
1/4 cup fresh Italian parsley
1/2 cup red peppers, drained and finely chopped
1 1/2 cups shredded Pepper Jack or Monterey Jack cheese
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Olive oil for brushing
Baguette slice, crackers and crudités such as carrots and celery for serving
Directions
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Cut a thin slice from the top of the bread to expose the inside.
With a paring knife, cut out the center of the bread to make a bread shell. About 1 inch, cut the bread top and center into cubes and set aside.
Combine the cream cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, chopped jalapeño and garlic in a food processor and process until smooth.
Add the spinach and artichokes and pulse until chunky. Add the parsley, all but 1 Tbsp. of the red peppers, 1 1/4 cups cheese, 1/2 tsp. salt and some pepper.
Pulse just until combined. Spoon the mixture into the bread bowl and top with the remaining 1/4 cup cheese, reserved red peppers and finely chopped jalapeño. Place the bread on a baking sheet.
Brush the bread all over with olive oil and bake until hot and bubbly, 25 to 30 minutes.
Serve with the bread cubes, baguette, crackers and crudités.
—
Quiche is another easy dish to make for eating at a tailgate and this one again involves one of my favorite vegetables, spinach. Easy to make and great to eat.
Five ingredient Spinach Dip Quiche
Ingredients
5 large eggs
1 cup store-bought spinach dip
3/4 cup half and half
1/2 cup shredded Gruyere cheese
1 tsp. Kosher salt
1 tsp. fresh ground black pepper
1 store-bought frozen pie crust
Directions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Whisk the eggs in a large bowl until smooth. Whisk in the spinach dip, half and half, cheese, salt and pepper. Fill the pie with the egg mixture and bake until golden brown, 25 to 35 minutes. Let stand for 15 minutes to set, then cut and serve.
*Note: you could add chicken, ground beef, bacon or sausage, to the bottom of the pie crust before adding the egg mixture if you wanted meat and it tastes great.
—
One of my weaknesses is bacon. I can always eat a slice of bacon, I think. This tailgate recipe is rather simple and as the name indicates has bacon in it.
Cracked Bacon
Ingredients
Cooking spray for parchment
10 slices bacon, chopped
1 tube crescent rolls
1/4 cup maple syrup
3/4 cup brown sugar
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray. Set aside.
In a medium skillet, cook bacon for 6 minutes, stirring pieces occasionally. Transfer to a paper towel lined plate. Roll out crescent rolls onto parchment paper.
Pinch seams to make one single sheet. Prick all over with a fork.
Drizzle with half of the maple syrup then top with a single layer of brown sugar, doing your best to cover all over.
Top with cooked bacon, distributing evenly, and drizzle with remaining maple syrup.
Bake until golden brown, 22 to 25 minutes.
Let cool completely before slicing into pieces and serving.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
