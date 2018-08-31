Bennett: On the road again with the band

Friday night lights at Cedar Shoals High School.
It’s always an adventure to travel there!
The Mighty Doggs pulled off a win. I’ll refrain from giving details of the game.
You may remember from last year that I tried to give details of a very exciting game, but when I read the newspaper article in the sports section, it didn’t even sound like the same game. So I’ll just stick to the band stuff.
The band won, too! The band always wins. Doesn’t matter if the other school has a much larger or smaller band. Doesn’t matter if the other band could outscore us in competition. None of that matters.
Our band always wins. They play their hearts out, both in the stands and on the field, and their dedication makes them winners no matter where they are.
There’s a new group on Facebook of past WBHS band alumni. I was invited to join, even though I never played in the band. I guess they’re so used to seeing me around, that it was assumed I was a former member.
But I joined the page anyhow and have been having fun seeing some old pictures, and reading the comments of those who were a part of the band program in the past.
I’ve seen a few pictures of “my” band kids… the ones from 2000-01 to 2003-04.
There have been several shots in front of the cabins at Rock Eagle, and boy did those bring back some memories!
We couldn’t make these road trips without our wonderful bus drivers, and believe me when I say we have the best drivers ever! This year is no exception!
They’re just as excited to be with the band kids as the chaperones are and love to have fun with them. Matter of fact, a new tradition was probably started this past Friday.
During and after loading the buses for the trip home, the kids on each bus tried to outdo each other by dancing, stomping and singing at the top of their lungs.
I’m not sure which bus won, but I’m thinking it was Miss Coleen’s Bus No. 3.
The drivers were getting into the spirit as well, and the kids had a blast. Of course, this just pumped them up, and what’s usually a relatively quiet ride home was filled with more singing and laughing… but no jumping or stomping while the wheels were moving!
Bus No. 4 went from singing Christmas music to Justin Bieber. Oh, baby, what fun!
We’ve got a night off this week but will be back on the road again on Sept. 7.
Riding the bus takes band parenting to a new level, and I highly recommend it to those who have never done it.
Go Doggs! Yay Band!
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
