Almand: Be Prepared

The Boy Scouts’ motto is “Be Prepared.”
When it comes to exercise, make sure you are prepared by warming up. I regularly remind the client they are “priming the pump.” Whether you are a high school athlete, a baby boomer working to get back in shape or an individual training for the Olympics, you will optimize your results when you institute a quality warmup routine.
Knowing “why” you are doing something is just as important as knowing the “how.” So why is warming up critical to maximizing your results?
Here we go
I recommend doing minutes on the cardio equipment of your choice, be it the elliptical, stationary bike, treadmill or other. You are not going to set any land speed records. Go about half-speed, just enough to get things moving.
This practice mentally prepares you for the workout to come. Too often we tend to be in a hurry when we go to the gym. We are already thinking about what we have to do the rest of the day. Use this time to focus on why you are there and what you will be doing.
I remind my baby boomer clientele they are usually a little (or a lot) stiff in their movements when they first wake up but, by the time they had had their morning constitutional and started the coffee brewing, they began to feel the body loosening up. You are mirroring this process with this first five minutes.
•Fuel up: By putting the body in motion, blood is redirected to the active muscles, increasing the delivery of oxygen and nutrients so the various muscles have been provided with the necessary supplies so they can do their jobs to the best of their abilities.
•Incoming: Activates the firing patterns in your nervous system and speeds up the delivery of the signals, resulting in enhanced performance.
Prime the pump
•Prime the pump: Elevates your body temperature because you are pulling the blood supply internally out to the areas where it is needed. The result: better elasticity of the muscle/tendon complex, particularly if you have been consistently incorporating stretching in your day-to-day training protocol (See November 2016 column “As Simple as ABC’). What’s easier to stretch: warm taffy or cold taffy?
Slip and Slide: Activates the synovial fluid, which is your body’s natural “WD 40,” thereby lubricating the active joints and reducing friction, which allows them to be better able handle the upcoming higher levels of activity. The wider range of motion the joints traverse, the more the brain/body complex figures the lubrication factor needs to be increased.
•Kick the tire: Acts as a screening mechanism in case you have “a hitch in your giddy-up.” Starting out slow will, in most cases, allow your body to work through that glitch so you can go onto your primary exercise routine or, on a rare occasion, will alert you to stop for the moment so as to determine if there’s a problem. This also reduces your chance for injuries as you forge ahead through your workout regimen.
•The carryover: When you start your primary resistance exercises, the same principles will apply. Start with a lighter weight to allow your body to adapt to the added stress. By using the lighter weight first, you will actually be able to lift a heavier weight on your last set which, in the end, will advance the long-term gains for which you are striving.
The bottom line
Never neglect the warm up phase, particularly if you are a baby boomer. Taking that extra five minutes in the beginning is fundamental. While the 20- or 30-year-old can usually soldier on through a workout, even if they skip the warm up, we over 50-year-olds are courting disaster if we neglect this phase. You will ultimately be limiting the numerous benefits you’re are working so hard to attain if you fail to be prepared.
Good luck and good health!
Rick Almand is a certified personal trainer based out of Winder. He can be contacted at 404-312-9206 or Rick@UltimateBest.net. His website is www.UltimateBest.net.
Almand: Be Prepared
