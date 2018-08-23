It has often been said football teams, regardless of the level they compete at, show the most improvement from week one to week two of the regular season.
First-year Apalachee High School coach Tony Lotti is hoping that will be the case for his Wildcats as they venture to North Oconee High School on Friday. AHS (0-1) fell to Monroe Area 35-7 last Friday in the season opener.
“We took some positives from the Monroe Area game,” Lotti said. “The final score doesn’t really indicate how the game was. Monroe Area is a very good team and extremely well coached. However, we fought until the end and never quit.”
One area the new AHS coach said his team needs to improve on is taking advantage of opportunities during a game.
“We missed some of those opportunities against Monroe Area,” Lotti said.
“We can’t make mistakes against a good team and expect to recover.”
A key for this Friday’s game with North Oconee for the Wildcats will be on the defensive side of the football.
“We have to do a better job of tackling in space,” Lotti said. “North Oconee has a mobile quarterback and some good skill people. They are also strong up front. They look to get their athletes in space so we have to tackle well in that department.”
Apalachee’s Todd Jones connected with AJ Millbrooks on a 58-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter for the Wildcats’ lone score last week. By that time, Monroe Area had already built up a 20-0 lead by senior dual threat quarterback Chandler Byron. Byron, a preseason all-state selection in GHSA Class AAA, ran for three touchdowns and threw for another in the Purple Hurricanes’ victory.
Lotti expects a similar challenge this week on the road.
“They have a great deal of talent,” Lotti said. “Still I think it helps us play good teams early. That has always been my approach. I like playing a loaded non-region schedule in order to prepare for region. I like the tough opposition we are seeing. Playing good teams will expose what we need to fix. When we get to our region schedule we will be battle tested.”
The AHS coach said he and the coaching staff learned a great deal about their team last week.
“This is a process and we are going to go back to work to keep getting better in all areas,” the coach said. “Last Friday was one game. We still have basically the entire season in front of us.”
The North Oconee Titans, coached by Tyler Aurandt, had an impressive 58-21 road win against Putnam County in their season opener in Eatonton. After a first-half safety, Ryan Coates scored a three-yard touchdown to put North Oconee ahead 9-0.
The game’s outcome was never in question with the Titans leading 37-7 at halftime.
Kickoff Friday night in Bogart is set for 7:30 p.m.
