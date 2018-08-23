When assessing his team’s offensive output in its 35-28 season-opening win against rival Loganville Christian last week, “balance” was the first thing to came to mind for Bethlehem Christian Academy coach Lance Fendley.
It’s something the Knights are hoping to have again as they host Briarwood Academy of Warrenton at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a non-region contest.
Friday’s success against LCA started with the passing game and senior quarterback Jacob Adams. The Monroe Area transfer went 16-of-24 for 188 yards and threw three touchdown passes, all of them to senior Lantry Greene, another newcomer.
“I thought we played much better at receiver with only one drop so it was a good night for the receivers,” Fendley said Monday. “(Adams and Greene) have really gelled well together. We felt like that was a matchup we would need and it was nice to see a game plan come together.
“Lantry’s strength is not only in jumping up and grabbing that 50/50 ball, but his toughness on short passes. He’s really good at being physical, taking those fast screens and getting eight, nine, 10, 11, 12 yards out of them.
“I’m proud of him and how far he’s come from the start of camp.”
The Knights’ success in the passing attack also helped open more opportunities for standout senior running back Tanner Schwebel. Schwebel, a reigning all-state player who rushed for over 2,200 yards last season, picked up right where he left off with a 152-yard performance on the ground and a pair of touchdowns, including the game-winner.
“He was coming off an injury after getting dinged up at the beginning of August and you could tell he was a little fatigued after having to take some time off,” Fendley said. “But when we needed big plays, he came through for us like he always does.”
Fendley, though, still saw room for improvement.
“Overall, any time you put 35 points on the board against a quality opponent, you’ve got to count your blessings,” he said. “But there are always little things. The line played great but we’ve got to stay on blocks later and finish plays. We had several runs where we were brought down from behind that could have been big plays. And we had two big turnovers that both resulted in touchdowns. If we had eliminated those, the game might have been more manageable (without needing the come-from-behind victory).”
Fendley hopes the Knights can avoid those costly turnovers Friday against Briarwood, which will be playing its season opener. Though they are a classification lower than the Knights in Class AA, the Buccaneers have been a formidable squad the last three seasons, winning three consecutive region titles with three semifinal appearances and a trip to the state championship game in 2016 during that span.
“We’ve known those guys for a long time,” Fendley said of Briarwood. “We’ve scrimmaged them and had joint practices with them the last two years and they stuck it to us every time. They breed a special type of kid there. They’re tough, they’re hard-nosed, they know how to hit and tackle, and their coaching staff does a good job.
“They graduated a good senior class from last year but they’ve got some young kids who should do a good job stepping into those shoes.”
Leading that youth movement is freshman quarterback Dax Reese, who Fendley said looks anything but like a freshman.
“He’s a big kid, 6-1, 200, who can run and throw and has all the tools you want in a good quarterback,” Fendley said. He added junior fullback Evan Moore is another key offensive threat.
“They’re a spread-oriented team offensively, similar to Auburn in how there are lot of quarterback runs and gap schemes with pulling guards,” Fendley said. “But then they’ll get under center and run an old-school midline option, so they can attack you on multiple fronts. Their passing game is a little shorter where they’re trying to attack the flats and mid-zone-type throws. They’re not a really deep vertical team, but the on the edges is where our weakness is rights now so they’re capable of exploiting us there.”
Defensively, the Buccaneers will run even 4-4 and 4-2-5 fronts similar to Loganville Christian.
“They’re really good at it and they’ve got it down pat on defense,” Fendley said. “They feel very confident they can match up anything you’ve got with what they do. So, we’re going to have to make sure we’re taking good angles and staying on our blocks.”
Where the game could be won or lost will be in special teams, which Fendley felt ultimately made the big difference against LCA.
“Our punt team and kickoff coverages were great,” Fendley said. “They never had good field position. Our return unit never had the ball outside of our 35. (LCA) mostly did squib kicks but the one time they went deep, we brought it out to the 45.
“I thought field position was an important factor, and against a physical team like this, it will be again this week.”
