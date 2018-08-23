Football: Bulldoggs look to eliminate mistakes at Cedar Shoals

Winder-Barrow head football coach Ed Dudley came away from watching the film of Friday’s season-opening 22-19 loss to Clarke Central with a sizeable checklist of areas his team needs to get better in, but the takeaways weren’t all bad from a hard-fought battle that went down to the wire.
“We’ve got to clean up our execution. We’ve got some alignment issues and really, we’ve got to get better in all three phases,” Dudley said this week. “But I think those are things we can do that will lead to more success. If you play your very best game and don’t come out on top, that might be discouraging, but the positive I took away from (the loss) was we made some mistakes that are correctable, and our kids played extremely hard and the effort was great.”
One encouraging moment came after the loss. As the dejected Bulldoggs walked toward Dudley for the post-game huddle, it was junior quarterback Jhaydon Sullivan who stepped up to shout words of his encouragement to his teammates.
“This won’t happen again!” Sullivan told them. “I promise you!”
“He’s a tremendous leader for a junior in high school,” Dudley said of Sullivan. “I was taken aback in the moment of the way in a moment of disappointment, he was ready to take over and challenge his teammates. And he had the message we’re trying to get across to our team. We’ve got a tough batch of non-region games in the first half of the season. They don’t count toward the playoffs, but playing these good teams early and being competitive games is going to help us down the road.”
Sullivan was solid in his first career start, going 15-of-28 for 167 yards and completing passes to seven different players. Brett Landis caught five of those balls, including a 49-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
“I like our depth at receiver and I like Jhaydon’s ability to run the whole offense and spread the ball around,” Dudley said. “He’s demonstrated some good awareness and the ability to complete passes in the short-, medium- and long-range categories.”
The Bulldoggs’ pass protection, though, was an issue Friday, especially late. After Clarke Central went ahead for good with seven minutes left in the game, the Gladiators stifled the Winder-Barrow offense in its final two possessions, sacking Sullivan four times, preventing the Bulldoggs from mounting a comeback.
“We need to protect him better because he took some real shots there,” Dudley said of an offensive line unit that saw three players make their first career start last week. “That’s going to be a major point of emphasis for us this week.”
How much progress the Bulldoggs make in practice this week shoring up pass protection, and getting a ground game that managed just 49 rushing yards last week going, will be put to the test right away Friday as they visit Cedar Shoals for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff in Athens.
The Jaguars are coming off a 23-3 win at Madison County in their season opener last week and will throw at the Bulldoggs a stout defense that came up with a long fumble return for a score in the win.
“No question they’re tough on defense,” Dudley said. “They’re a big physical team and we’re going to have our hands full again which is going to be a theme during this stretch of non-region games.”
Cedar Shoals, which went 6-5 last season and snapped an eight-year postseason drought, also has some solid pieces on offense. The senior running back tandem of Joseph Walker and Devontaye Bankston combined for 198 yards on 29 carries and a pair of touchdowns (one each) against Madison County.
“They’re a real-balanced team offensively,” Dudley said. “They’ve really got three backs they can use interchangeably. They’re very good on the offensive line and the quarterback is a tough, dual-threat player who can beat you in a lot of ways.”
Winning the field-position battle will be a major key for the Bulldoggs as Clarke Central started five possessions inside Winder-Barrow territory last week.
“Clarke and Cedar are both classic throwback teams that are run-oriented and defensively-sound, so you want to be able to play ball control and keep the game on a short field for yourself,” Dudley said. “The good news is we have a great kicker and punter in Harlin Brown who played extremely well the other night, but we’ve got a lot of work to do on our kick coverages. That wasn’t up to our standards.”
After coming out of last week healthy, the Bulldoggs hope to get junior speedster and playmaker Tyreek Perkins back this week after a sprained ankle forced him to sit out the opener.
“Tyreek is a strong presence in the return game and especially at receiver,” Dudley said. “We definitely missed his speed and playmaking ability last week. But sometimes you’ve got to sit a guy to get him healthy and make sure he’s ready to go for the long run.”
