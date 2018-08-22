Softball: Rain pushes Bulldoggs, Wildcats back a day

Mother Nature was the winner Tuesday as a scheduled game between the county rival Winder-Barrow and Apalachee softball teams was rained out.
The GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest was scheduled to be made up at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday at Apalachee. It will be the first of three meetings between the teams this season. They’ll face each other again Sept. 6 at Winder-Barrow and then at Apalachee again on Sept. 25.
Tuesday’s rainout was the third straight for the Bulldoggs, who have not played since Aug. 14 when they picked up their first win of the season, 10-7 at home against Dacula in their region opener.
Rose Johnson led the Bulldoggs (1-4, 1-0 region) at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs. Carlee Schotter and Rebekah Freeman both went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double each. Johnson got the win in the circle, pitching six-plus innings and allowing five runs. Jasmin Roberts notched the save.
After falling down 1-0 in the top of the first, the Bulldoggs bounced back with four runs in the bottom half. Schotter’s RBI single chased home Alyssa Bond, and Johnson reached on an error that wound up plating three runs. The Bulldoggs added a run in the second on a double by Schotter, an RBI groundout by Kendal Miller in the third and a throwing error in the fifth to make it 7-3. They broke it open with three more in the sixth on an RBI single by Tiffany Watkins and Johnson. Dacula scored four times in the seventh, but Roberts was able to work out of a jam to preserve the win.
The Bulldoggs’ region game scheduled for last Thursday at Lanier was rained out and will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Lanier on Sept. 20. They also had a non-region home game against Jefferson, which was scheduled for Monday, canceled due to rain.
After Wednesday’s game, Winder-Barrow will host Gainesville at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in another region contest.
Meanwhile, Apalachee is off to a 5-3 start and is 2-0 in region play.
Sophomore Emily Hodnett threw a no-hitter Aug. 14 as the Wildcats blanked Lanier 8-0 in six innings. Hodnett needed just 80 pitches to complete the no-hitter. She walked two and struck out seven, and she added a 3-for-3 performance at the plate with a double and pair of RBIs.
Grace Hedges went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer.
The game was scoreless entering the bottom of the fifth inning when the Wildcats (3-2, 1-0 region) exploded for six runs. Cara Knight reached on an error and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Alexis Griffith. After Kinsley Kraus reached on a bunt single, Madyson Coe and Hodnett drew back-to-back walks to plate the first run and Nicole Trammell followed with a bases-clearing double to make it 4-0. Two batters later, Hedges homered to boost the lead to 6-0.
The Wildcats added two more runs in the sixth on an error and an RBI single by Hodnett to end it with the mercy rule.
After a 7-3 non-region loss at Loganville on Aug. 15, the Wildcats got back on track with a 20-2 rout at region foe Gainesville in four innings last Thursday.
The Wildcats pounded out 22 hits and scored 10 times in the third and seven in the fourth to put the mercy rule in effect. Coe went 3-for-3 with a homer, a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Hodnett also had three hits, a homer and three RBIs. The Wildcats had 11 total extra hits. Skylar Antley hit two doubles, while Knight, Kraus, Trammell and Madison Walters all had doubles and Griffith had a triple.
Hodnett pitched three innings in the circle without giving up a hit and striking out six. Antley worked the bottom of the fourth inning.
Apalachee will be back in action Thursday at Habersham Central for another region battle. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
