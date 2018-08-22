Tempers flare again at Statham meeting

Ethics, protocol for meetings and open records all took their turn in a brouhaha that flared up and down repeatedly at the Statham City Council meeting Tuesday and work session last Thursday.
The verbal volleys have become nearly routine for council meetings and work sessions.
The verbal exchanges led to one woman walking out of the meeting and one woman being escorted by police at the direction of Mayor Robert Bridges.
A group of people originally formed to fight the “DUI-less safe” arrests, made by former officer Marc Lofton.
They have since objected to a number of issues in the city, including water quality, the rehabilitation of a house next to city hall and the “ethics board” being proposed by council members.
Ethics and open-records requests are the latest complaints.
The council has agreed to follow the procedures to be an “ethics” city and one aspect is creation of an “ethics board.”
Council members have suggested former council members David Huth and Gayle Steed and former police chief Roger Tripp for the board. Opponents have complained that all three have relationships with one or more council members that could be a conflict.
Catherine Corkren has been one of the more vocal opponents. She became more involved following the death of Kelly Pickens, one of the people Lofton arrested. Charges against Pickens later were dropped. Corkren left the meeting during comments being tossed back and forth between some council members and her and others.
Rita Pickens, sister of Kelly Pickens, was escorted from the meeting Tuesday after she tried to respond to comments made by council member Dwight McCormic.
McCormic said Thursday night that he had spent two weeks compiling information about Corkren and the lawsuits she has filed in various counties.
He said the “city is under attack” and accused her of “trying to line her pockets” with money she wins in lawsuits.
McCormic charged that Corkren has filed 25 lawsuits in three years in various counties.
She said Tuesday that “every single statement you made at that meeting (the work session) was a lie and I’ve given you proof of that. I do sue people, and I’m proud to tell anyone about it. It’s not a secret.”
