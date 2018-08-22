Ballfield agreement, alcohol sales for restaurant approved by Statham council

Little League baseball will continue, Statham water customers will still pay a $50 fee for late payments — but it’s now an “administrative” fee — and alcohol can be served at a Mexican restaurant that shares a wall with a church.
Those were only some of the votes and issues before Statham City Council in a busy and sometimes raucous meeting (see page 1A story) Tuesday night.
The council approved a contract that will allow two groups to continue youth baseball in the city.
Mike Waits told the council at its work session he wants to start a 12-and-under travel baseball team that would use the Hillman-Rainwater field as its home.
He agreed to maintain the field and pay for any utilities used if he gets permission.
Marvin Tarver, representing Little League baseball, objected at Thursday’s work session.
By Tuesday’s meeting, the two groups had agreed and the two men exchanged hugs afterward.
Waits’ group will use the field Tuesdays and Thursdays and for tournaments.
Tarver’s group will use the field Mondays and Wednesdays and also will use the fields at Robert Bridges Park in town. The city maintains that park.
“We’ve always used those fields,” Tarver said. He added he played on them in the 1970s.
He said he understood his group had a 99-year lease to use Hillman-Rainwater.
City attorney Thomas Mitchell said when the lease was signed, about 2004, it was automatically renewed each year.
That led to the “99-year lease” idea, he said.
That provision was taken out of the lease around 2010 and changed to year-to-year.
