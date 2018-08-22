Auburn discusses lease agreement for Parks Mill, Mary Carter ballfields

At its meeting last Thursday, the Auburn City Council discussed a lease agreement leasing the Parks Mill and Mary Carter ballfields to the Georgia Baseball and Softball Association (GBSA) for the purpose of facilitating practice space for GBSA travel teams, hosting weekend tournaments and partnering to enhance ATA recreational baseball and softball programs.
In the agreement, some items GBSA proposed were: paying the city $10 per player for all registered players that use the city-owned fields and facilities; GBSA paying 50 percent of the utility costs for operating the parks in which it conducts activities, and 20 percent of net profits earned from concessions during the seasons. Council member Robert Vogel III was very vocal about the issue.
“How will this benefit our rec program?” Vogel asked. “I see this over-shadowing our rec.”
Parks and leisure services director Dan Pruehs said he sees the agreement as a way to build the city’s rec program. GBSA has suggested holding camps for local youth.
“I see them dealing with our rec kids in order to get our fields to practice for travel ball,” Vogel said.
Mayor Linda Blechinger suggested the city try the agreement for one year to see how it works out and how it affects the city’s rec program. City administrator Alex Mitchem said GBSA would need to do background checks on all coaches, staff, umpires, etc. – anyone working in any capacity with the youth.
It was also suggested that the concession proceeds for the city be increased to 50 percent.
OTHER ITEMS
Other items the council discussed last Thursday, which are scheduled to be voted on during the 6 p.m. meeting on Thursday, Sept. 6, in the council chambers, included:
•Hayes and James, Task Order 16-D, for the Auburn-Winder Raw Water Storage Pond and Water Withdrawal Permitting – meetings, conferences and permit application revisions. The cost for Auburn’s portion of this is $6,000 to be funded with a Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) loan.
•approval of a resolution for the Gwinnett County portion of the city setting the 2018 millage rate at 4.951 mills — the same as it has been since 2013.
•approving 11 items to be listed on Gov Deals. Public works director Iris Akridge said all the items were purchased as surplus, but over time are no longer a necessity for the city.
•approval of the purchase of a 2012 Ford F-550 VersaLift 40i bucket truck to be purchased from Sagon Trucks and Equipment, Jonesboro, at a cost of $48,000 to be funded with 2017 Gwinnett County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds.
•approving a contract for care and maintenance of the 700,000-gallon water storage tank at the corner of 6th Street and Carl-Midway Road with Utility Service Company Inc. (SUEZ), Atlanta, at a cost of $42,710 for the first six years and $29,189 for year seven. A quote was also received from Pittsburg Tank and Tower Group, Henderson, Ken., for $145,000 for the first three years and $29,800 per year for years 4-7.
•approve spending $63,935 for Po Boys Plumbing Inc., Winder, to install a new six-inch water main along 3rd Avenue near the city cemetery. This will loop the city water line and give customers a good “quality of water” for many years to come, Akridge said.
