Thompson: Park project can still be brought to fruition

The Victor Lord Park expansion project proposed in Barrow County is an ambitious and commendable one, aimed at giving our children better places to play, providing more recreational opportunities for our adults and seniors, and promoting a greater sense of community.
Many residents and some county officials have long lamented that Barrow County doesn’t have the level of recreational facilities as some of its neighbors, that it doesn’t place the same priority on state-of-the-art facilities as Gwinnett County does.
That’s a comparison that needs to be taken in context. Gwinnett has a population pushing 1 million people with no slowing in the growth in sight. The sprawl has been trending toward Barrow for quite some time. Barrow doesn’t have the same kind of tax base and it could never realistically be Gwinnett part two. Geographically, this county cannot support never-ending growth without an incredible strain on the environment. And many people have moved here to step back from the hustle and bustle of the city and heavily-populated suburbs.
Still, people want stuff to do in the communities where they live. That is apparent everywhere. A vibrant recreational atmosphere in a community generally leads to citizens who are happy to be where they are. Strong recreational facilities attract people to move in. They invite out-of-town visitors to come spend time and money, which flows into the local economy and helps businesses. They can be an economic boon and they can improve quality of life.
But as in any other place, it doesn’t come free. It costs millions of dollars to build quality facilities, and there’s not a Bill Gates or Oprah Winfrey living here to cut an enormous check.
So, how does a local government pay for it? Are people willing to see their property taxes increase beyond what an uptick in the real estate market has already helped produce?
A sales tax increase is one alternative. Though it comes with its pros and cons, ultimately county officials decided this would be the most viable method to pay for the park expansion.
So, last November, when a referendum was placed on the ballot in Barrow County to extend the 1-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for another five years, the voters who did show up (there was an abysmal 5.4-percent turnout) voted overwhelmingly in favor of the extra penny, with 73 percent casting a “Yes” vote.
Driving that support was the cornerstone project of the referendum, the Victor Lord Park expansion, designated as a “Level 2” project, with roughly $7.35 million of the future sales tax collections earmarked off the top to fund it. The key components of the park expansion, as recommended to the county board of commissioners by a citizen SPLOST committee, were three additional multipurpose athletic fields with synthetic surface, a tennis center with eight courts, splash pad, dog park, playground, walking trail and other associated amenities and infrastructure. Off site, it also called for the installation of synthetic turf on the football/soccer fields at Winder-Barrow and Apalachee high schools, which occasionally help out with hosting county youth sporting events on nights and weekends.
But in late June, more than seven months after the vote, county leisure services director Dan Magee, along with the project consultant and a representative from the project’s architectural firm, appeared before the board of the commissioners with a problem. As it turned out, the county severely underestimated the price tag behind the amount of civil work needed for the project. Stormwater and topography issues, along with an increase in construction material costs, have caused the project estimates to skyrocket.
The most recent estimated price tag has the entire project pegged at $10.26 million. With $1.3 million already allocated for the improvements at the high school fields, and another $1.3 million or so going toward design, project management and administrative costs, that left the county with a project budget of under $5 million.
The citizen SPLOST committee reconvened last month and recommended to the county commissioners $3.3 million in add-ons so that the park could include two of the three multipurpose fields (one synthetic turf, one natural grass), the tennis center, splash pad, playground, dog park and veterans’ memorial. County manager Mike Renshaw signed on to that recommendation and suggested a handful of alternative funding sources to commissioners to cover the extra $3.3 million.
But last week, the commissioners voted 4-3 in favor of a motion by Roger Wehunt to cap spending for the project at the original $7.35 million approved in the referendum. That’s around $1 million short of the $8.3 million in work recommended by the SPLOST committee and the county manager. In essence, it appears the tennis center will not be included and the additional parking that had been planned as part of the expansion will be scaled back.
Many residents and people who served on the committee are understandably frustrated and upset with the commissioners’ vote. They put several hours into helping come up with a plan. Barrow County would benefit from more recreational opportunities and attractions. While the Innovation Amphitheater, a joint venture between the county and county school system, is a worthwhile concept and has put on some entertaining shows, it’s not well-located and has struggled to generate the revenues county leaders had hoped for. The Victor Lord Park expansion project, in its entirety, would be a benefit to Barrow County.
But why were those stormwater and construction cost-related issues not anticipated much sooner, and how much of a cost overrun are county taxpayers willing to bear? SPLOST committee member Lynn Stevens, who also serves on the county board of education, called on commissioners to approve the committee’s $8.3 million recommendation and find the other $2 million in its next budget to fund buildout of the full master plan. But where would that extra money come from? An increase in hotel/motel tax proceeds would certainly help, but that wouldn’t cover all of it. And there’s not a strong appetite out there to pay higher property taxes. So, from what departments should the money be taken?
It is possible this entire project can still come to fruition. Along with Stevens, Stephanie Bramlett, who led the SPLOST committee’s efforts, will be on the school board come January. She ran unopposed in the Republican primary for the District 9 at-large seat being vacated by chairman Mark Still and isn’t facing Democratic opposition in November. Stevens, who is vice chair, could be in line to become the new chair.
Last month, the SPLOST committee asked Stevens to take a consideration to the school board about the possibility of the system paying for some $200,000-$300,000 for the high school field improvements from its reserves, which total around $10 million and are expected to go up some next year. The school board has yet to have that discussion publicly.
Now, the school system certainly shouldn’t have to pay for the entirety of those improvements. It does provide use of those facilities to the rec department. Also, the system is gearing up to build a new high school. Construction costs aren’t getting any cheaper and educating children should be its top priority. Taking a $1.3 million chunk out of its reserves for field improvements might not be the most fiscally-prudent decision.
But perhaps the opportunity for greater buy-in is there. The installation of the turf on the football fields, which in theory helps reduce wear-and-tear and maintenance costs in the long run, was advocated for by the former head football coaches at the high school prior to the project being put before voters. Former Winder-Barrow coach Heath Webb, now at Gainesville, even appeared before the county commissioners in a public comment session to voice his support.
The proposed tennis center, which now appears on hold, could help the high school tennis programs have more playing space and host out-of-town tournaments. If, as advocates have said, about the children, helping share a greater portion of the funding is something the school board should be willing to explore, and it’s a direction that Stevens and Bramlett, as board members, could provide leadership in.
That is just one idea. There surely are things that can be done if this is a high priority for the community.
Barrow County has a tremendous opportunity to build a recreational complex that will improve the quality of life here. But rather than online finger-pointing, it’s going to take more collaboration between county leaders, much less apathy from residents and a collective effort from everyone in the community to put their heads together.
—
Scott Thompson is the editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: Park project can still be brought to fruition
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)