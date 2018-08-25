Bridges: Losing all sense of objectivity

While picking up a few items recently in an area store, two fellow customers began arguing about politics. More specifically, one was a Trump supporter and one was not.
The two were clearly on opposite ends of things politically and one took offense to the message on the other’s shirt. Words were exchanged followed by the two getting nose to nose and then threats of “knocking your head off.” Let it be known neither looked like they were ready for MMA prime time.
Store personnel got the two separated and fortunately no actual punches were thrown. On some level, the incident was entertaining although similar to the entertainment seen on The Jerry Springer Show.
However, as I thought about the near brawl between two people who did not know each other, it had me shaking my head at how divided our country has become.
The country is seemingly split into two camps with only a handful of people being able to keep any amount of objectivity about them. There are those who lean conservative and think President Trump does no wrong. Whatever the president does it is the right thing, by gum.
Those on the other side of the fence believe the president does nothing right. Everything he does or says is wrong, racist, criminal, etc.
In reality, neither extreme is right. The president has done some positive things in office and he has done some questionable things as well.
However, the amount of people who realize that no president is going to do everything right is seemingly at less than 1 percent. And it has gotten to the point where some people are now willing to physically fight about it.
I have always believed whoever the president is deserves respect. That doesn’t mean we have to agree with every decision made or each opinion expressed.
Our current president, by his nature, is going to make political enemies, probably more so than most. However, in reality, he has done a far better job than many of his critics would have predicted.
Personally, I find his war with the media wrong. It’s natural I would feel this way just like a teacher would if he launched verbal attacks on that profession.
However, I also understand Trump is playing to his audience, much like a television character. In some ways, we live in a reality television world now and the president certainly has a background in that arena.
Yet if the next presidential election was held today, there is a very good chance Trump would win again. For the most part, all of our lives have been the same (perhaps even better in some ways) since Trump was elected president.
Personally, I am for any president who can lower my taxes even by a few cents. Hard-working Americans who have seen more and more of their paycheck disappear through the years deserve a break.
Another reason most people cannot stay objective is they don’t get their “news” from an objective source. Opinion is pushed as fact now. If we agree with the opinion being given then we say the news is credible. If we disagree then that source is biased.
In 2008 and 2012 I was a supporter of Ron Paul’s presidential bids. It did not mean, however, that I agreed with him on 100 percent of his take on issues. It did not mean I thought he could walk on water and perform miracles. I did think he would make an effective president, but even if he had won I’m sure I would have disagreed with him on various decisions.
Yet here we are in 2018 and people have become so divided that we are ready to exchange punches with a stranger. It seems we are drifting further and further away from being “one nation.” I’m not sure we will ever be united again. It’s sad really because this is still the greatest country in the world and no president, whether you like him or not, could ever change that.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
