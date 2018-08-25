Terrell: Brennan a disaster at the CIA

Here we go again!
The national media has stolen the spotlight once again.
It really goes to show that no matter what President Donald Trump does, the national media is going to take a negative look and denounce his actions.
Remember how just weeks ago, it was climate change?
Then it was the European Union. Ah ha! Russia again; Putin and Trump were secretly buddies. In between, the president named a very qualified candidate to be considered for the U.S. Supreme Court and the media looked in every hole and cranny trying to discover a wrongdoing.
Then we went to the southern border. On Trump’s orders, we were taking children away from their mothers. Don’t forget these parents knew that was U.S. policy before they got here. And, besides, we had the same policy under the Obama administration.
Last week the media blew up because Trump continues to blast the national media as being the nation’s number one public enemy.
In between all of this they have attacked Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, with devious and ugly attacks. You have to admire her; she gives as much as she takes, and she does it in such a calm and soothing manner.
Needless to say, the media doesn’t like that either.
Last week we had Omarosa and now we have John Brennan crying across the various media channels.
The media is now attacking Trump for taking away a security clearance from former Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan.
It’s really no big deal! Brennan was never qualified to be director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) anyway.
According to another former CIA operative, Charles S. Faddis, Brennan was never more than an intel analyst and they are a dime a dozen.
Faddis says Brannan rode the shirt tails of the Clintons into his White House appointment. A report attributed to Faddis points out that Brennan was never a spy, never a case officer, never ran CIA overt or covert operations and worked in the field abroad.
Accordingly, Brennan’s biggest job with the agency was to brief the President of the United States (Bill Clinton) on intel reports that has been completed and written by others based on intel received through our networks.
Brennan’s current attitude and disposition make you wonder how he ever received his appointment. He is certainly displaying an unprofessional attitude now that the president has revoked his security clearance which, by the way, the president has the authorization to do.
If you look back at international events that occurred under Brennan’s watch as the director of the CIA you will find that it was on his watch Obama concluded the Iran nuclear deal, which allowed Iran to break free of its containment bonds.
That event also led to the United States delivering hundreds of billions of dollars in cash to Iran. It was during Brennan’s tour of duty that Russia attacked Ukraine and annexed Crimea while continuing to fight the Ukrainians.
It was also under Brennan that the Russians jumped back into the conflict in the Middle East and China established itself as the owner of the South China Sea.
In the report attributed to Faddis, he also points out Brennan from day one of Trump’s election “…has made a concerted effort to delegitimize and destabilize him. This has been an unprecedented attempt to undermine the stability of the republic in order to achieve partisan political advantage.”
It’s hard to figure out why Trump allowed him to keep his clearance this long.
Photographs of Brennan since the election show a very angry person, even in his position now as a hired correspondent for a national news outlet.
His words describing the Trump administration include “witch hunts,” suppressing the media, criticizing the media, unprecedented actions and he has called the president treasonous.
John Brennan doesn’t deserve to have any level of security clearance. He is no longer in the service of this country; his efforts are an attack on the Constitution of this country and quite frankly he lacks a record of American patriotism.
Cancelling his security clearance only prohibits someone from sharing classified information with him and may diminish his importance to being a television commentator.
Did I mention that back during President Carter’s administration, he admitted to voting for a Communist running for office?
Security clearances are based on a need to know information at a particular level. Brennan is a “has been” and has no need for a security clearance.
The best thing Trump could do now is go silent; no public comments, no tweets, no nothing. Absolutely, no comments at all for a week or two.
It would literally drive the media over the edge trying to find out what’s wrong.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
