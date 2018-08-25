Bennett: A wonderful life for Miss Frances

At the end of the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” little Zuzu exclaims, “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings!”
Early last Friday morning, there were many bells ringing and angels singing at the passing of Mrs. Frances Thornton. Now, I don’t think we are “angels” when we get to heaven, as we are taught angels are created beings, but that’s how we sometimes refer to those who have passed on. Angels in heaven, watching over us from above.
However, if there ever was an earthly person who could qualify for wings, it would be Miss Frances.
There have been so many goodbyes lately. Some tragic and unexpected. Then there are those which are not altogether unexpected, but we mourn the loss just the same. We rejoice for those who have found their final home, yet we grieve terribly for our loss.
My mom visited Miss Frances and several other sweet ladies on a regular basis over at Mulberry Grove, and often would take my grandson Corey. Oh, how those ladies adore that sweet little boy! He would help Gigi make cookies or brownies, and loved to go visit “the girls.”
One time they went over for a visit with treats, and Miss Frances wasn’t in her room. A new resident from our church had just moved in, so Mom suggested that Corey give the treats to the New Girl.
At first, Corey shook his head and held on tightly to his plate of goodies. He didn’t want to share with the new girl. Finally, he reluctantly gave them to her, (and later came to love her, too), but as they walked back by Miss Frances’ room, he mumbled that he could have just left them on her nightstand.
Corey was at my mom’s for a sleepover this weekend, and she was the one who told him of her passing. She told him she had some bad news and some good news. When she told him that Miss Frances had passed, tears welled up in his eyes, and he asked her, “How can that possibly be good news?”
Bless his little broken heart. Gigi reminded him that now Miss Frances is with Jesus and no longer has to stay in bed with an oxygen mask, and that she’s all better now with a healed body. He seemed comforted by that as we all are. I know that Mulberry Grove won’t be the same without her, and my little man will miss her terribly when he visits the other girls.
Her friends, her church, and her family will miss her greatly as well. She was a pillar of our church, and for as long as I can remember was at the organ or piano every Sunday morning and every Sunday evening. She also sang in the choir, and I’ll never forget one time she invited me to sit beside her and introduced me to singing alto. I was taking piano lessons from Alton’s wife, Frieda, and could read a little music.
I went home to my old upright piano, got my blue Broadman Hymnal, turned to Silent Night and taught myself how to read alto notes.
Ever since then, when I hear music, I hear harmony. What a great gift she left to me! I loved singing beside her — her voice was truly angelic, and it felt like she had a special connection straight to God through her singing.
There is a time for mourning and a time for rejoicing. She will be missed so much. But, if ever there was a time to rejoice at someone’s passing, this is it.
I wish I could have seen her homecoming and all her friends and loved ones who were there to greet her. And Jesus. I’m sure He was beaming with love when he said, “Well done, my good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your Master!”
And it will be a wonderful life… for all eternity! Rest well, Miss Frances.
