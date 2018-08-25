Jacks: Recipes in memory of Frances Thornton

Barrow County lost a wonderful lady this past week.
Mrs. Frances Thornton passed away at the age of 96. She was the former postmaster of Statham and before being postmaster I remember she worked under Mr. Lonnie Crow while he was the postmaster. She also played the piano/organ at Statham Baptist Church for over 50 years. Her dad, Mr. Ottis Grizzle, served as mayor of Statham for many years back in the ‘60s and also lived next door to me.
But she was more than that; she was my neighbor growing up. She was there when I was born, and all of my life she’s been a part of it to encourage me and cheer me on to better things. My life has been made better with Mrs. Francis and her family in it.
Her daughter Kay was always like a big sister to me and Bob and I grew up playing “chemist,” making cognitions for the neighborhood kids to drink. We both ended up being microbiologists. Every time I saw Mrs. Frances, which was several times a week, I always got a hug and an “I love you.” I’ll miss those hugs and words of encouragement but feel blessed to have had her in my life this long.
This week’s column is dedicated to Mrs. Frances Thornton and I’m sharing some of the recipes of the special treats I have shared with her that she especially enjoyed over the last few years. Hope you enjoy them as much as she did.
Pecan Pie Muffins
Ingredients
1 cup chopped pecans
1 cup brown sugar, packed
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
2 large eggs
2/3 cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter, melted
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place paper liners in 9 muffin cups and spray with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl combine the pecans, sugar and flour. Make a well in the center of the mixture. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs until foamy. Add the melted butter and stir to combine. Pour the egg mixture into the well in the dry ingredients stirring until just moistened. Spoon the batter into the cups, filling each 2/3’s full. Bake the muffins for 20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted in a muffin. Remove the muffins from the pan immediately and cool on a wire rack.
**Note: These muffins are rich and chewy but also a bit delicate so be sure to use paper liners in the muffin tins and spray with nonstick cooking spray otherwise they will crumble when you peel off the liners. This recipe also makes mini muffins just shorten the baking time by 5 minutes.
I love fresh blueberries and buy them often. During the summer, I had a friend give me some fresh ones from her bush so I froze some and made fresh muffins to share with friends with part of them. These are great breakfast treats.
Blueberry Muffins
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup sugar
1 Tbsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted
1 cup milk
2 large eggs, beaten
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups fresh blueberries
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place paper liners in an 18-cup mini muffin pan. Sift the flour with the sugar, baking powder, salt and cinnamon into a large bowl. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture. Add the melted butter, milk, eggs and vanilla and stir just enough to moisten the flour. Gently fold in the blueberries. Spoon the batter into the lined muffin pan. Bake for 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in a muffin comes out clean.
Not many people I know that doesn’t love brownies. A simple chocolate treat and easy to make. Making brownies into a cake was a definite hit among my friends.
Brownie Cookie Dough Cake
Ingredients
2 boxes of brownie mix
Cookie dough frosting (see below for recipe)
4 cups chocolate chips (can be milk or semi chocolate chips)
1 cup mint chocolate chips
Small offset spatula
Cake stand
Directions
Begin by preparing brownie mixes according to box directions. Place 2 cups of brownie batter into each 8-inch round cake pan, 3 pans total. (To prepare the pan, generously coat them with non-stick cooking spray). Allow brownies to cool then remove from the pan. While brownie is baking prepare cookie dough frosting.
Place 1 layer of brownie on the cake stand. Cover with about 1/2 cup of cookie dough frosting using a small offset spatula. Sprinkle 1/2 cup of mint chocolate chips on top. Add next layer of brownie cover with 1/2 cup cookie dough frosting then 1/2 cup mint chocolate chips. Place the final layer of brownie on top and cover the entire cake with remaining cookie dough frosting. Now press chocolate chips into the sides and top of the cake. Fill in as much as possible. Drizzle 1 cup of chocolate syrup over entire cake. Chill until ready to serve.
Cookie Dough Frosting
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups packed light brown sugar
1 cup (2 sticks) butter at room temperature
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tsps. vanilla extract
1 cup whole milk
Directions
Beat brown sugar and butter together with a stand mixer (or a hand-held mixer) on medium speed until smooth and creamy. Add flour and vanilla extract into creamed butter until fully combined. With the mixer on low speed add milk a little at a time until fully incorporated. For the brownie cookie dough cake the mini chocolate chips will be added on top of the frosting. You can also add 1 cup of mini chocolate chips directly into the frosting.
I like simple but good things when cooking. I was recently given a simplified recipe for peach cobbler. The one I normally use is pretty simple but this one is even simpler.
Peach Cobbler
Ingredients
1 large can of peaches or 2 small ones
1 box yellow cake mix
1 stick of butter
Directions
In a 9 x 13-inch baking pan, pour in peaches including juice. Sprinkle cake mix evenly over peaches. Melt stick of butter and evenly distribute butter over cake mix. Place in the oven and bake for 30 minutes.
(Top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream if desired).
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
