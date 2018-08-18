Football: Wildcats drop opener to Monroe Area, 35-7

The Apalachee football team couldn't solve Monroe Area senior quarterback Chandler Byron on Friday.
Byron, a dual-threat, preseason all-state selection for GHSA Class AAA, ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as the Purple Hurricanes rolled to a 35-7 victory at R. Harold Harrison Stadium, spoiling new Apalachee head coach Tony Lotti's debut.
Byron scored on a 5-yard run and 13-yard run in the first quarter to give Monroe an early 14-0 lead, and the Purple Hurricanes extended that cushion to 20-0 in the third on a 1-yard run by Jakia Thompson.
The Wildcats (0-1) got their lone score in the third when Todd Jones connected with AJ Millbrooks on a 58-yard touchdown pass. But Byron tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Emanuel Okwudili and then scored again on the ground from 11 yards out in the fourth quarter to put it out of reach.
Apalachee returns to action next Friday when it travels to North Oconee for a non-region contest.
