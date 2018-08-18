Plenty of football remains in front of the Bethlehem Christian Academy football team in 2018 but it may prove tough to top the excitement of Friday night’s season opener against visiting Loganville Christian Academy.
The Knights (1-0) put together an impressive 79-yard drive using 11 plays to score what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown in a 35-28 victory. Senior running back Tanner Schwebel fought in from a yard out with 3:22 remaining to put BCA in front, and a successful two-point conversion pass from Jacob Adams to Chandler Maxwell boosted the lead to seven.
A defensive stand sealed the down as Andrew Klein intercepted a LCA pass with 25 seconds remaining.
The game, which took three hours, ending right at 11 p.m., was tough for Knights coach Lance Fendley to put into words.
“I really don’t know what to say,” Fendley said. “I am proud of this team. I am so excited for them getting to experience this win. We still have a way to go and we will be back to work next week but this one feels good right now.”
Schwebel, who was an all-state performer in 2017 and set a school record for rushing yards, finished the opener unofficially with 152 yards. He rushed for two scores and also had two receptions. The senior was also a key player on the defensive side of the football for the Knights.
Adams, who returned to the program after some time at Monroe Area, stepped in as the starting quarterback and had an effective game leading the offense. He has already proven to be a vocal leader for BCA (1-0).
“It was an all-around team effort,” Adams said. “The team fought hard throughout the game and our defense came up big at the end.”
LCA (0-1) took the game’s opening possession and marched 67 yards on seven plays, capped by a 30-yard scoring pass at the 9:01 mark of the first quarter.
The Knights answered with a 57-yard scoring drive on their first offensive series of the game and season. Adams threw a perfect pass to Lantry Greene with 7:39 still left in the opening quarter.
After forcing a LCA punt, BCA took its first lead on a 53-yard run by Schwebel.
The Lions tied the score with 3:09 left in the opening quarter on a 12-yard run.
Fendley’s team appeared to be putting together another scoring drive on its third series of the half but the possession eventually ended with a punt.
Lawson Maxwell pinned LCA deep in its own territory multiple times Friday.
“Lawson’s punting tonight was a big factor,” Fendley said. “Being able to pin an opponent inside their 15 consistently is a big weapon.”
The scoring slowed down into late in the second quarter when Loganville Christian took its first lead on a 20-yard touchdown with less than a minute left before halftime. The Lions took over inside BCA territory following a fumble recovery.
Only 45 seconds remained on the first half scoreboard clock when the Knights took possession at their own 44-yard line. As it turned out BCA needed just 35.
Adams found Greene once again, this time on a 22-yard pass to help even the score.
The offensive line for the Knights is young overall with only Lawson Maxwell returning. However, Eli Parker, Reese Maxwell, Logan Garmon and Jerry Helton each played well Friday night.
Tight end Zack Patterson also had a standout performance at tight end making a 10-yard catch on the game-winning score in the fourth quarter.
In the second half BCA moved back in front on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Adams to Greene, the third hookup between the quarterback and wide receiver.
The point-after attempt failed to leave the score at 27-21.
LCA regained the lead on an interception return for a score with just over seven minutes to play.
The host Knights were not rattled, however, and moved down the field for the game-winning points. Schwebel had some key runs well as a reception on the drive. Makyal Cooper also hauled in a key 11-yard reception from Adams.
“I was very proud of our defensive adjustments in the second half,” Fendley said. “They were gashing us in the first half. We couldn’t stop them.”
Offensively, BCA’s coach praised the play of Adams and Greene while noting it was a team effort which made the win possible.
Chandler Lawson, a sophomore who is already receiving big praise from BCA coaches as well as opposing ones, was solid in all phases Friday night.
“We just have to keep on working,” the fullback and linebacker said. “This was a good win but we have to be ready for Briarwood next week.”
The game was also the regular-season debut for new Knights kicker Maggie Mauck. A junior, Mauck has been eager to join the team and was called up by Fendley this season to improve a weakness from a season ago.
Mauck made three successful point-after kicks against LCA and was also effective on her kickoffs.
While her coach said his kicker doesn’t get nervous, Mauck admitted to some first-game jitters.
“I was super-nervous,” she said. “I don’t really show that I am but inside I was a mess. We did have a scrimmage last week and that helped with some of my nerves.”
Mauck played soccer from ages 4-12 but had to give up athletics for a few years for medical reasons.
She became a student at BCA in the eighth grade and during a PE class she kicked a 45-yard field goal, which drew the attention of the coaches. She said her teammates as well as schoolmates have been a great support system for her.
“I will be ready next week and hopefully less nervous,” she said smiling.
BCA will host Briarwood Academy next Friday in a non-region game against the GISA Class AA Buccaneers.
