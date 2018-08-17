Football: Gladiators outlast Bulldoggs 22-19 in season opener

Winder-Barrow head football coach Ed Dudley thought his team’s season opener against Clarke Central had a chance to be the best game in all of northeast Georgia on Friday night.
The game lived up to its billing but unfortunately for the Bulldoggs, they came up on the short end of it.
Junior running back O’Brien Barnett scored from three yards out with just over seven minutes to play to put his team ahead, and the Clarke Central defense took things from there to close out a 22-19 win and spoil Dudley’s Winder-Barrow debut at W. Clair Harris Stadium.
The Gladiators (1-0), of GHSA Class AAAAA, avenged a 35-28 loss from last year’s season opener at the same location against the Class AAAAAA Bulldoggs (0-1).
“I thought it was a great title bout between two really good teams,” Dudley said afterward. “I feel like we’re a pretty good team and I think they are too.
“We’ve got to clean some things up. We’ve got to be a little more consistent on offense. But I can’t fault the effort. I was real pleased. I love the guys and next week’s coming.”
Barnett’s go-ahead touchdown capped a back-and-forth, seesaw scoring battle.
Down 13-7 at the half, the Gladiators regained the lead with a five-play, 46-yard scoring drive. Senior running back Jonathan Sewell, who has offers from Ole Miss and South Carolina, rumbled 18 yards to set up first-and-goal at the Winder-Barrow 9. After Sewell was hit in the backfield for a loss on the next play, Gladiator quarterback Isaac Ward rolled out and found wide-open fullback Zyon Rushad, who caught the ball inside the 5 and trotted in to make it 14-13 following Christian Bryan’s extra point with 4:46 remaining in the third quarter.
But on the ensuing possession, the Bulldoggs chewed up nearly seven minutes of game clock with a 17-play, 83-yard march to go back ahead. Jamar Mack capped the drive with a three-yard run to put Winder-Barrow up 19-14 with 9:52 to play. The Bulldoggs appeared to extend that lead with a two-point conversion but were called for offensive pass interference, forcing them to try an extra-point kick. Harlin Brown’s kick sailed wide right, though, keeping the margin at five points. It was the second special-teams miscue on the night for the Bulldoggs, who failed to convert a point-after attempt in the second quarter after a bad snap, and both proved to be costly.
Clarke Central needed just seven plays on its next possession to go on an 80-yard jaunt and surge back in front. Ward, who did not complete a pass in the first half, made his biggest throw of the night with a 45-yarder to Jordan Hill over the middle to take the Gladiators down to the Bulldogg 35. Sewell ripped off another 18-yard run down to the 9 and Barnett scored the game-winner two plays later with 7:05 left. Ward kept the ball around the right end on the two-point conversion to boost the lead to three.
Sewell finished with 112 yards on 20 carries and an 8-yard touchdown run that put the Gladiators up 7-0 halfway through the second quarter. Barnett had 91 yards on 22 touches.
“Both those backs are tough, tough, tough,” Dudley said.
The Bulldoggs weren’t able to mount a threat during their final two possessions as a seasoned Clark Central defensive line exploited a young Bulldogg offensive line that is replacing three starters from last season. The Gladiators sacked junior quarterback Jhaydon Sullivan four times, including twice on the final drive. Sullivan’s fourth-down pass with just over 35 seconds left ended it.
Including the sacks, the Bulldoggs finished with just 2 rushing yards in the second half and 40 for the game. Their biggest run came on a 20-yard touchdown on fourth-and-one by Aaron Bagley, who shed several Gladiator tackles and rumbled in to cut the deficit to 7-6 with 1:28 left in the first half, capping a seven-play, 49-yard drive.
After getting a quick stop, the Bulldoggs got the ball back at the Clarke Central 49 and Sullivan hit a wide-open Brett Landis for the score to put Winder-Barrow in front 13-7 with 22 seconds left.
Sullivan, making his first career start, finished the night 15-of-28 for 162 yards and the touchdown.
“I thought Jhaydon played great,” Dudley said of Sullivan. “It was a huge atmosphere and for a young quarterback, I thought he did really well.”
The Bulldoggs will resume play next Friday with another non-region game at Cedar Shoals in Athens.
Dudley came away optimistic that his team would make the most out of a close loss to start the year.
“I think it’s something we can grow from,” he said. “They say when you win, you teach; and when you lose, you learn. Unfortunately, we’re having to learn tonight.”
—
C 0 7 7 8 — 22
W 0 13 0 6 — 19
C—Jonathan Sewell 8 run (Christian Bryan kick)
W—Aaron Bagley 20 run (Pass failed)
W—Jhaydon Sullivan 49 pass to Brett Landis (Harlin Brown kick)
C—Isaac Ward 10 pass to Zyon Rushad (Bryan kick)
W—Jamar Mack 3 run (Kick failed)
C—O’Brien Barnett 3 run (Ward run)
