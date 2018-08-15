Softball: Hodnett throws no-hitter as Wildcats rout Lanier 8-0

Apalachee sophomore Emily Hodnett established herself as one of the top pitchers in northeast Georgia as a freshman last season, and so far, she's off to a strong start in 2018.
Hodnett threw a no-hitter Tuesday as the Wildcats blanked Lanier 8-0 in six innings in both teams' GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA opener. Hodnett needed just 80 pitches to complete the no-hitter. She walked two and struck out seven, and she added a 3-for-3 performance at the plate with a double and pair of RBIs.
Grace Hedges went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer.
The game was scoreless entering the bottom of the fifth inning when the Wildcats (3-2, 1-0 region) exploded for six runs. Cara Knight reached on an error and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Alexis Griffith. After Kinsley Kraus reached on a bunt single, Madyson Coe and Hodnett drew back-to-back walks to plate the first run and Nicole Trammell followed with a bases-clearing double to make it 4-0. Two batters later, Hedges homered to boost the lead to 6-0.
The Wildcats added two more runs in the sixth on an error and an RBI single by Hodnett to end it with the mercy rule.
Apalachee returns to action Thursday at Gainesville for another region contest.
