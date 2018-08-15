Renshaw finalist for Florida job

Barrow County manager Mike Renshaw is one of five finalists for the city manager position in Green Cove Springs, Fla., Renshaw confirmed Tuesday.
Green Cove Springs is in northeast Florida, about 20 miles outside of Jacksonville, in Clay County. Its population as of 2016 was a little more than 7,600, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
According to a report last week from a Jacksonville media outlet, the Green Cove Springs City Council conducted an extensive nationwide search that resulted in 64 applicants from 21 states. Renshaw was selected as one of five finalists by the council and one of two from Georgia, along with Lewis Kennedy of Americus.
All five finalists are set to go through a final two-day interview process Aug. 30-31 and are scheduled to have a meet-and-greet session with the community on Aug. 30.
A timeline for a final decision has not been announced.
Renshaw has been with Barrow County since May 2016, replacing former manager Randall Dowling, who resigned in August 2015. Jimmy Terrell served in the position on an interim basis during the roughly six-month gap. Prior to joining Barrow County, Renshaw was the manager in Camden County, N.C. He also was previously the city manager in Grantville. His current salary with Barrow County is a little north of $120,000.
Green Cove Springs “is an up-and-coming community that was attractive,” Renshaw said. “I told the (Barrow County Board of Commissioners) a couple of weeks ago that I’m exploring other career opportunities.”
