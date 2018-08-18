Bridgeman: Governor retains most influence on schools

One of the most common arguments for charter schools or vouchers for private schools is that those types of facilities are not restricted by odious state education regulations.
The Georgia Department of Education has completed the change to Strategic Waivers School Systems — that’s a bureaucratic way of saying school districts have more say so about how they operate.
In theory, SWSS or charter systems can sign “contracts” with the state that “waives” some education regulations, such as class size.
I hear over and over that school districts are hobbled by state regulations. Why, I wonder, do we not just say all school systems are “waiver” districts or charter systems — as are Barrow and Commerce in our area.
Why not get rid of those regulations? If they are bad, do away with them. Give local districts the leeway to set their own policies.
Well, one reason is that some systems will have no policies and allow schools to function in any way.
I was in Kentucky years ago, right after the state legislature passed a “reform” act. It gave the Kentucky state superintendent the authority to take over local school districts and install an administrator for the system.
Harsh medicine, huh?
One Eastern Kentucky school board paid its members more than $25,000 a year and the board members acted as rulers over their fiefdoms, handing out patronage jobs in maintenance, transportation, even teaching.
None of the school boards we cover pay members much money. Some get $1,200 a year, some less. Some get up to $6,000 a year.
School boards generally pay less than other elected entities. Most local government entities — city councils and county commissions — offer health insurance and/or retirement plans to their members. School boards generally do not.
Other than class size, the most common “advantages” for private charter schools are that they don’t accept special education students or that they are restrictive in general about who they take.
Hiring teachers who may not have education certificates also is a frequent comment.
(An aside: I have been in classrooms and you could not pay me enough to be in charge of one without a series of classes in “management.”)
“We take whoever shows up” is a mantra for public schools — and a valid one.
Consider the number of free and reduced lunch students. It’s usually pretty low at charter schools — although some city charter schools have high levels.
Why not just abolish the regulations? Let all schools operate under the same system.
Similarly, high quality educations schools — use Jefferson City schools as an example — require tuition, even though it sometimes is low. The percentage of free- and reduced-lunch students also is relatively low.
Every superintendent I know says he or she can predict the scores on standardized tests by knowing the household income of the students involved. That correlation is pretty strong.
What would happen if Georgia dropped all requirements for standardized tests? Given the current state of the federal government, probably nothing.
The push for “standards” started long, long ago because, as noted earlier, so many local school boards were not interested in requirements. Georgia was one of the states notoriously known for weak standards compared to other states and other countries. That is no longer is the case.
In Georgia, we have a Department of Education and a Governor’s Office of Student Achievement. The governor proposes a budget so that position has great influence on education. We have an elected state school superintendent who has little authority because he is not the one responsible for the budget. GOSA, as it is universally known in schools, often has as much or more power than DOE.
Most superintendents admit, at least casually, that they serve two masters.
It could be said schools have two sets of regulations and two bureaucracies to which they must answer.
The next governor probably could change that. Brian Kemp would have more sway since he will have a majority in the legislature, but Stacey Abrams will have considerable clout because of the position. Neither has indicated a taste for that combat.
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
Bridgeman: Governor retains most influence on schools
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)