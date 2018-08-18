Thompson: One year after Charlottesville, more healing needed

He still can’t bring himself to say it.
As the country, last weekend, marked the one-year anniversary of the white supremacist marches and resulting violence in Charlottesville, President Trump tweeted, “The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division. We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans.”
Sometimes the president misspeaks. What he obviously meant to say was, “The senseless violence and death that resulted in a public display of pure hatred and bigotry has no place in this country. I condemn white supremacy and the vile filth that flows from the mouths of these racists.”
Well, maybe he didn’t. This is, after all, the guy who told us last year that “both sides” were responsible for the violence and that there were “very fine people” on both sides.
Most people understand there’s nothing very fine about walking alongside or being associated with a bunch of Hitler youth chanting, “Jews will not replace us.”
But we don’t see the president constantly taking to Twitter to bash these vile people.
We might have seen him forcefully condemn this behavior at one time, like in 2000 when he was flirting with a run for the Reform Party nomination for president and dinged eventual nominee Pat Buchanan for being a racist. But it was Buchanan’s brand of isolationist, immigrant-bashing, racially-coded rhetoric that Trump employed when he became a candidate and which helped fuel his rise to political prominence and the White House.
Sure, it’s partially meant to serve as a distraction for the legal you-know-what storm brewing around him, but it’s become politically-expedient for him to trumpet false data to create the impression that our country is being overrun by a bunch of illegals who are raping and killing and taking our jobs, white people’s jobs.
The premise of the Charlottesville anniversary follow-up white nationalist rally held Sunday near the White House was that “white civil rights” are somehow under siege.
Give me a break.
That white anxiety, the longing for a past that isn’t coming back, was conveyed in Fox News host and Trump cheerleader Laura Ingraham’s commentary last week that “massive demographic changes have been foisted among the American people,” changes that “none of us ever voted for and most of us don’t like.”
“In some parts of the country, it does seem like the America we know and love doesn’t exist anymore,” she said.
No, Ingraham doesn’t wear a sheet over her head and walk around with a Tiki torch, but those kinds of statement lend legitimacy to white supremacism in the minds of those hate-filled souls like David Duke.
Trump has been fine with fanning those flames and it’s laughable he would say we must come together as a nation when he, as our leader, is more responsible than anyone for sowing the division and discord we see today.
He never misses a chance to start the latest round of the endless squabbling over black athletes kneeling for the national anthem and boil down an issue that should be a discussion about police brutality and the need for criminal justice reform into an analysis of whose patriotism is greater than whose.
If it’s not kneeling for the anthem that irks him so much, it’s “stupid” athletes like LeBron James being politically outspoken.
We have come a long way as a country but we still have issues of race that need to be resolved. Trump lost the ground to be the moral authority on these issues last year and nothing he’s said in the past year has changed that.
As long as there are people like Jason Kessler, the organizer of the “Unite the Right” marches who called Heather Heyer (the woman killed by a car plowing into a crowd of counter-protesters last year) “a fat, disgusting Communist,” there will be people who seek to promote hate between us.
In the end, it’s up to all of us to make things better and to love each other.
Last week, I read the story of ex-Klansman Ken Parker, who participated in last year’s rally and has since changed his beliefs and path in life. He told NBC News about meeting filmmaker Deeyah Khan and how he eventually came to respect her after being a part of her documentary about various hate groups.
After beginning to doubt his backward beliefs, Parker later met up with a black neighbor, who he discovered was a pastor. The pastor invited him to his church for an Easter service, and a month later, he testified before the congregation.
“I said I was a grand dragon of the KKK, and then the Klan wasn’t hateful enough for me, so I decided to become a Nazi — and a lot of them, their jaws about hit the floor and their eyes got real big,” Parker told NBC. “But after the service, not a single one of them had anything negative to say. They’re all coming up and hugging me and shaking my hand, you know, building me up instead of tearing me down.”
Last month, the pastor baptized Parker in the Atlantic Ocean.
A soul was saved in more ways than one.
There still needs to be room for redemption stories in America and more people like Parker should be given the platform to lead us down the path of healing.
