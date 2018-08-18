Bridges: Bullying in schools will likely always exist

The recent news story about a bullying incident at a metro Atlanta school was disturbing on various levels but not all that surprising.
It certainly was not shocking that the bullying took place. What does have many people mad is the fact it has seemingly been the victim who is being punished.
In this case the victim of the bullying fought back against his attackers, all of whom were older, stronger, etc. In reality, the victim should have been applauded, but reports indicate local prosecutors are continuing to drum up new charges against him.
For school officials who contend bullying does not exist in their school they are either simply part of the cover-up or living in a world of delusion. Bullying has always gone on and seemingly always will. That is certainly true for the new school year which has now begun for most systems.
It actually begins in elementary school and typically gets worse as students get older. It’s a cycle at times as even some who are bullied in turn find another weaker group to pick on.
Through the decades some have actually defended bullying with a “kids will be kids” attitude. Bullying actually takes place in smaller group settings as well such as athletics and bands. And when high school days are over the bullying continues in college in fraternities and sororities and inside athletic team circles. It has been shown no group is immune to it.
I can honestly say when I was a student from elementary school through high school I was not a major victim of bullying. There were a couple of incidents here or there. The only serious one was dealt with promptly when I told my father about it. All it took was a few words from him to the cowardly bully and it never happened again.
Of course, these days a parent who stood up for their child in this manner would probably be arrested and promptly banned from school grounds.
I recall reading numerous reports through the years when victims of bullying (often for years) finally couldn’t take it anymore and decided to fight back. In turn, the victim is then suspended or thrown out of school all the while the ones doing the bullying faced no consequences at all.
I am not a parent so I cannot say with 100 percent certainty how I would react if my child, be it a son or daughter, was being bullied. In theory, I would give school officials one chance to fix the problem. After that I can’t say for sure I would not take matters into my own hand. All parents likely would never tolerate their child being abused by a school mate.
In a recent YouTube video which went viral, a man spoke before a school board in Texas about his experience with bullying. Even listening to the description of the incidents was tough, which included having his head put in a urinal in a school bathroom.
The most shocking part of the man’s talk to the board came at the very end when he told the superintendent that he was the one who put his head in the urinal.
The school board meeting made national and international news. At first the superintendent denied that he was involved. However, eventually he did step down although he took an enormous buyout of his contract. Many people in that Texas community defended the superintendent (one has to wonder how many of them were involved in bullying classmates as well.)
Showing a true sense of courage, the victim in this Texas incident said he didn’t want the superintendent fired but simply wanted him to own up to what he had done.
Being a student, be it in elementary, middle or high school, is tough. A new independent movie titled “Eighth Grade” has drawn numerous positive reviews for its portrayal of the difficulties of youth in all areas. Bullying will always exist, however.
The best way to combat it is at home with involved parents. That unfortunately is not always possible. Secondly, school officials cannot continue to turn a blind eye toward the crime or continue to punish the victims.
Yes, kids will always be kids but as adults we have to show them the consequences of their actions.
Adults cannot bury their heads in the sand as if it does not continue to happen on a daily basis.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
