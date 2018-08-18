Terrell: Beware of Maggie

In the near future, Mike is going to come home one day and find that UPS or some other delivery service has left a three-by-three box sitting at his carport door.
After taking it into the carport, Mike will open it and find a brand-new lawn mower delivered to him personally at his residence with an invoice attached.
Mike will think someone has played a prank on him.
He calls the company and says there has been a mistake, but the company holds its ground and quickly provides the date it was ordered and the credit card name and number that was used to pay for it.
Mike screams into the phone that he will challenge the charge and is going to call his lawyer.
A few weeks later across town, Mike best friend’s wife Sally receives a package through the postal service. She opens it and finds a new expensive make up kit with a number of accessories valued at $200.
Sally’s birthday is just days away so she assumes her husband placed the order after a recent discussion in which she was telling him what she wanted for her birthday.
Bob comes home to a smiling wife who tells him she opened a package by mistake but since her birthday is only days away, she is very thankful and will hide it until her special day!
A confused Bob smiles, accepts the gracious hug, and says OK.
He remembers their conversation but doesn’t recall ordering the gift. He checks with their oldest daughter who claims innocence.
Several days later when Sally brings out the gift on her birthday, Bob notices that the gift was paid for by their credit card.
Bob takes the invoice to work and calls the company.
He learns the date that the gift was ordered and confirms it was paid for by his credit card.
Several weeks later Bob and Sally are visiting Mike and his wife.
Bob sees Mike’s new lawn mower still in the box and offers to help him put it together.
Mike relates to Bob the previous events and he’s not sure what to do. He swears he didn’t order the mower. Bob then tells Mike about his wife’s birthday present.
Mike, an IT specialist, didn’t take long to figure out what was going on. Bob and Mike both have the same gadget sitting in their den named “Maggie.”
Maggie is an electronic wizard or gadget that responds to voice requests and is a great listener.
It turns out that “Maggie” overheard the conversations at both homes and “Maggie” then went online and ordered the products. She accessed their online banking accounts and used their primary credit card numbers to place the orders.
Maggie heard Mike say he needed a new power push lawn mower and she heard Sally tell Bob about the new makeup kit she saw at Macy’s.
Maggie can do a lot of things, including placing orders.
She can turn on the heat and the television; even dial a telephone number for you. She can access most of the various electronic systems in your home.
There are a number of these devices on the market now and in homes across Barrow County. It’s possible she can access your online banking records and listen to, as well as record, a number of conversations which you might prefer to keep private.
We are moving to a world that is always listening. If it has a battery or electrical plug, it must likely will be able to respond to voice commands.
Refrigerators will soon tell you there is no milk, the dishwasher may tell you to step away because it has not finished, and the washing machine may chastise you for putting such dirty, smelly clothes in it to be washed.
Your smart television is sending signals to receivers with information on which channels you watch, which commercials are shown uninterrupted, and how much time you spend watching television.
If they aren’t already doing it, they will soon show commercials for products that you buy or need.
You and your neighbor may be watching the same program at the same time.
You, however, will not see the same commercial that your neighbor sees because records will indicate you use different products.
Microphones are not only getting smaller and smaller, they are getting cheaper. And, manufacturers are putting them in everything that has an electronic component.
The CEO of Samsung recently told the Wall Street Journal that by 2020 every device they market, from televisions to refrigerators will have built in microphones.
For $200 you can now buy a trash can that will open on a verbal command and then close when you walk away.
Beware! Current smart products can record what we say and send this information back to their parent companies.
The safest secret in your house may be the handwritten note you write out of sight of your television and security cameras.
And security cameras?
Word is they can be hacked and you may be on camera for all to see!
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
