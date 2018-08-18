Bennett: Do-over Monday

Did you ever have one of those days when you just wanted to rewind the clock and start all over? A complete do-over? Yeah, I’m sure you have. It’s even worse when it’s on a Monday!
The weekend was perfect. My cousin from Arizona is in town for work in Atlanta next week, so she spent the weekend at my house. We had tons of fun in my craft room, being…well…crafty. We share a passion for making handmade greeting cards and collecting supplies. On Saturday, we spent the day at the lake for our annual Fourth of July at the Lake (in August). This year’s reunion also coincided with Uncle Gene’s 90th birthday on Sunday, so we had fun celebrating him. The weather was perfect, though earlier in the week Glenn and Brad had predicted 40 percent chance rain.
Our family gatherings are always so much fun. Back in the olden days, I’d spend most of the day down on the dock, riding in the boat, or floating in the water. I never understood the older generation, who never even brought a swimsuit.
Now, I’m the older generation and I don’t even take a swimsuit. The dock is crowded with the two younger generations, and there are kiddos everywhere. I can’t tolerate the sun or the heat, so I just spend a little time down near the water – in the shade, in a nice comfy chair. I’m also a little worried about falling off the walkway to the dock. It’s a very steady, sturdy, safe walkway. I’m just very clumsy. So, I stick to the shore, where I visit and catch up with cousins I don’t see often.
Sunday was spent in the craft room…well…more crafting. When my cousin left, a nap seemed in order. And there went the rest of the afternoon/evening.
Monday morning always rolls around way too soon, and I was doing such a good job sleeping that I actually overslept and was about 10 minutes behind schedule. I texted my boss letting him know I’d be a few minutes late. I noticed my car felt a little funny when I began driving, and it wasn’t long before I realized I had a flat. Don’t suppose I can complain. I’m still driving on the original tires that came on my car six years ago, with never a problem.
Coach Reynolds taught us how to change a tire in Driver’s Ed about a hundred years ago, and I could do it if I absolutely had to. But dang it. I was ready for work, it’s hot outside, and I decided to play the girl card and call for help. Did I ever tell y’all about my awesome neighbors? I called Jason next door, woke him up and asked if he knew who I could call. Of course, he offered to come right over and do it for me. He did even better than change it. He plugged the flat tire with a nifty little kit, blew it back up, and then checked the air on the opposite side and refilled that one as well.
I didn’t even have to get the donut out of my trunk! Pretty much saved my life! But a do-over Monday would have been great.
It’s not just Mondays. It’s every day in my neighborhood that the folks are amazing. I am so blessed to have landed here, amongst such a caring, helpful group of people who watch out for each other and take care of each other whenever possible. Arti keeps my lawn cut for me, Jason does whatever handyman jobs I need, DJ and David take care of my kitties when I’m gone, and there are a number of others on whom I can call when there’s something above my ability.
Family and friends are the best. I tend to be a little bit on the home-body (hermit) side, but I do love spending time with the folks I love.
And I also enjoy spending time with the band family. Band season is well underway, and just a reminder…this Friday night is our first home game. Be sure to come out to cheer on the Doggs, cheer on the band and buy stuff at the concession stand. All the concessions profit money goes right back into the band program!
Come by and see me, and I’ll cook you up some fried Oreos!
Yay family! Yay neighbors! Yay band!
