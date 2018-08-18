Jacks: Quick nutritional breakfasts for hectic mornings before school, work

I can now say football season is just around the corner. I got my season tickets in the mail this past week so the excitement of a new season is in the air. I can’t think of a better place to spend a Saturday afternoon than watching Georgia football in Athens.
Georgia’s stadium by far is my favorite stadium in the SEC. This year we will have a brand-new scoreboard. It will be one of the biggest and best in the country.
Lots of construction in new dressing rooms and meet-and-greet space for new prospects is finishing up.
It should be another exciting season. Football at Sanford Stadium is football at its finest.
With school back in session, mornings can be hectic and getting breakfast for everyone can be almost impossible to get done, except boxed cereals. I have a few suggestions that you can use for a nutritional breakfast.
You can use some of your weekend or a little time one evening to make these recipes and freeze them for later and keep some out for now. Making ahead will save time and will make those mornings run smoother.
Birds Nest Breakfast Cups are delicious, easy to make and can be customized to your own taste. And, best of all, they can be made ahead and frozen and thawed each morning as needed for breakfast.
Birds Nest
Breakfast Cups
Ingredients:
1 (30 ounce) pkg. frozen, shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed
2 1/2 tsps. salt
1 tsp. ground black pepper
2 1/2 tsps. olive oil
2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided
12 eggs
2 Tbsps. water
8 slices cooked bacon, crumbled, divided
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Grease 24 muffin cups. Mix hash brown potatoes, salt, black pepper, olive oil and 2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese in a bowl. Divide mixture between prepared muffin cups and use your fingers to shape potato mixture into nests with hollows in the middle. Bake in the preheated oven until hash browns are browned on the edges and cheese has melted, 15 to 18 minutes. Remove hash brown nest.
Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees. Whisk eggs and water in a bowl until thoroughly combined; season with salt and pepper. Pour equal amount of egg mixture into each nest, sprinkle with bacon crumbles and 1 tsp. cheddar cheese. Bake in the oven until eggs are set, 13 to 16 minutes. Let cool in pans and remove by sliding knife between potato cups and muffin cups.
Using fruit to make a variety of muffins can make a breakfast treat the kids will love.
Morning Glory
Muffins
Ingredients:
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour
1 cup whole wheat flour
3/4 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup shredded, sweetened coconut
1/4 cup ground flaxseed
1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon
2 tsps. baking soda
1 large Granny Smith apple, shredded
3/4 pound carrots, shredded
1 cup crushed pineapple, drained
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 cup applesauce
1/2 cup coarsely chopped pecans
1 tsp. vanilla extract
3 large eggs
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 12 large muffin cups. Mix brown sugar, all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, cranberries, coconut, flaxseed, cinnamon, baking soda and salt together in a bowl. Add grated apple and carrots; stir to combine. Add pineapple, vegetable oil, applesauce, pecans, eggs and vanilla extract; stir until just combined. Pour batter into prepared muffin cups. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean, about 35 minutes.
One of my favorite things to make ahead for breakfast is a casserole. You can microwave it for a minute or so and it’s ready to eat. You can cut them up into small servings and freeze them.
Breakfast Casserole
Ingredients:
Non-stick cooking spray
1 pound ground maple pork sausage
6 slices soft, hearty white bread
1 (8 ounce) pkg. shredded triple cheddar cheese
8 large eggs
2 cups whole milk
1 tsp. dry mustard
1/4 tsp. pepper
1/2 tsp. seasoned salt
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 13X9-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. In a large skillet cook the sausage over medium heat, stirring frequently until browned and crumbly, about 10 minutes. Drain well on paper towels. Cut and discard the crust from the bread. Cut the slices in half and arrange in a single layer in the baking dish, cutting pieces to fit as necessary to cover the bottom of the dish. Sprinkle with the sausage and cheese. In a large bowl whisk together the eggs, milk, mustard, seasoned salt and pepper. Carefully pour the mixture over the chaser. Bake casserole until set and golden about 40 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
A fun way of serving French toast is shaping it into a heart, adding some bacon in the middle and adding another slice of bread then cooking it. The kids will love it.
Bacon Stuffed
French Toast Hearts
Ingredients:
12 pieces soft, white bread
24 slices bacon, cooked
3 eggs
1 cup milk
1 Tbsp. sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. vanilla
2/3 cup sugar
2 tsps. cinnamon sugar
1 Tbsp. butter
1 Tbsp. oil
Maple syrup
Directions:
Cut out heart shapes from the center of each piece of bread. Lay 4 half pieces of bacon in the center of the heart. Top with another heart and using your fingers press tightly around the edge to seal the bread together. Repeat with remaining bacon and bread. In a bowl whisk together eggs, milk, cinnamon and vanilla. Dunk stuffed hearts into the mix and coat well. Add butter and oil to a heated pan and when melted add your soaked bread. Fry until golden brown on both sides. Toss in cinnamon sugar while still hot and serve with maple syrup.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
