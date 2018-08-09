Parents of students at Auburn Elementary School and Russell Middle School are invited to attend Title I meetings in the next week.
Russell Middle School will host a meeting at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Auburn Elementary School will have a meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 16.
Title I provides funding for schools to give additional help to students in core academic areas. Title I schools have high percentages of low-income students. Schools enrolling at least 40 percent of children from low-income families are eligible
School representatives will talk about their Title I programs and be available to answer questions.
You can find dates for all other schools in the Aug. 15 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Title I meetings set at Auburn, Russell elementary schools
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)