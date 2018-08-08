Softball: Wildcats rout Clarke Central to open the season

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSports
in Sports Headlines
Wednesday, August 8. 2018
The Apalachee softball team exploded for 14 runs in the top of the first inning Tuesday and rolled to an 18-0, three-inning victory at Clarke Central in the Wildcats' season opener.
Leadoff hitter Alexis Griffith was hit by a pitch to start the game and hit a grand slam later in the first to give the Wildcats a 10-0 lead without an out being recorded.
Lauren Middlebrooks pitched three scoreless innings for the Wildcats, didn't give up a hit and allowed only one walk while striking out three.
The Wildcats will host Oconee County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.