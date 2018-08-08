The Apalachee softball team exploded for 14 runs in the top of the first inning Tuesday and rolled to an 18-0, three-inning victory at Clarke Central in the Wildcats' season opener.
Leadoff hitter Alexis Griffith was hit by a pitch to start the game and hit a grand slam later in the first to give the Wildcats a 10-0 lead without an out being recorded.
Lauren Middlebrooks pitched three scoreless innings for the Wildcats, didn't give up a hit and allowed only one walk while striking out three.
The Wildcats will host Oconee County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Softball: Wildcats rout Clarke Central to open the season
