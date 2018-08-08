With a higher price tag than originally expected for buildout of the voter-approved Victor Lord Park expansion project, the Barrow County Board of Commissioners has still yet to make a decision on how to proceed.
During a called meeting last Thursday, commissioners did not take action on a recommendation from a citizen panel for the county to proceed with development of most of the master plan elements at an estimated cost of just under $8.3 million.
Commissioner Roger Wehunt made a motion to spend $7.35 million — the amount approved for the project by voters in November as part of the SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) 2018 referendum. The vote failed with a 3-3 tie — commissioner Joe Goodman was absent — and the board is scheduled to take the item up again during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
In addition to the installation of synthetic turf at the Winder-Barrow and Apalachee high school football fields, the overall Victor Lord Park master plan calls for:
•three multipurpose synthetic turf fields with elevated bleachers, a press box, visitor seating, plaza space, a restroom/concessions/ticket building and 340 parking spaces.
•a tennis complex with eight courts, restroom building with a pro shop, plaza space and 65 parking spaces.
•the addition of 130 parking spaces to the baseball field area.
•a one-mile, eight-foot-wide walking trail to loop around the complex.
•a 1,000-square foot playground and open lawn for future expansion.
•a 1,500-square foot splash pad with restrooms, concessions and pavlilion, along with infrastructure for future expansion.
•a 1.6-acre dog park with separate areas for small and large dogs and shaded seating areas.
•a maintenance building with a yard and infrastructure for future construction.
•infrastructure for future construction of a veterans’ memorial.
•a stormwater pond.
•space for future expansion.
•natural area.
Commission still split on Victor Lord Park project
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)