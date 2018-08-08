Commission still split on Victor Lord Park project

Wednesday, August 8. 2018
With a higher price tag than originally expected for buildout of the voter-approved Victor Lord Park expansion project, the Barrow County Board of Commissioners has still yet to make a decision on how to proceed.
During a called meeting last Thursday, commissioners did not take action on a recommendation from a citizen panel for the county to proceed with development of most of the master plan elements at an estimated cost of just under $8.3 million.
Commissioner Roger Wehunt made a motion to spend $7.35 million — the amount approved for the project by voters in November as part of the SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) 2018 referendum. The vote failed with a 3-3 tie — commissioner Joe Goodman was absent — and the board is scheduled to take the item up again during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
In addition to the installation of synthetic turf at the Winder-Barrow and Apalachee high school football fields, the overall Victor Lord Park master plan calls for:
•three multipurpose synthetic turf fields with elevated bleachers, a press box, visitor seating, plaza space, a restroom/concessions/ticket building and 340 parking spaces.
•a tennis complex with eight courts, restroom building with a pro shop, plaza space and 65 parking spaces.
•the addition of 130 parking spaces to the baseball field area.
•a one-mile, eight-foot-wide walking trail to loop around the complex.
•a 1,000-square foot playground and open lawn for future expansion.
•a 1,500-square foot splash pad with restrooms, concessions and pavlilion, along with infrastructure for future expansion.
•a 1.6-acre dog park with separate areas for small and large dogs and shaded seating areas.
•a maintenance building with a yard and infrastructure for future construction.
•infrastructure for future construction of a veterans’ memorial.
•a stormwater pond.
•space for future expansion.
•natural area.

The latest cost estimate for the entire buildout would be $10.26 million. The county currently has a total project budget of $7.56 million, but with $1.3 million already designated for upgrading the two high school fields and another roughly $1.3 million allocated toward design and project management and administrative costs, the county has just over $4.97 million left for the park expansion, leaving a more than $5 million delta.
Project consultant Jeff Prine of Ascension Program Management told commissioners that with the $4.97 million, the county could afford two of the multipurpose fields (one synthetic turf, one natural grass) with plaza space, spectator seating, the restrooms/concessions/ticket building and 250 parking spaces; a stormwater pond to handle all future improvements, rough grading for the future tennis complex; and rough grading for the third multipurpose field and additional baseball parking.
After Prine and county leisure services director Dan Magee informed the board about the cost increases during a called meeting in late June, commissioners kicked the project back to the county citizen SPLOST committee for its input.
During a July 23 meeting, in addition to the work totaling $4.97 million the committee recommended $3.3 million for other elements, including:
•a 2,500-square foot splash pad with a required restroom/shower building and pavilion ($1.6 million).
•construction of the tennis center, including the eight courts, parking lot and restroom building ($875,000).
•construction of a grandstand with press box on the synthetic surface field ($305,000).
•construction of the additional baseball parking lot ($135,000).
•construction of the playground area ($208,000).
•provision for a dog park and walking trail allowance of an additional $183,000) with county staff constructing the eight-foot-wide walking trail to trim costs.
