Winder approves building demolition contract

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Wednesday, August 8. 2018
Comments (0)
The Winder City Council, on Tuesday, approved a contract for the demolition of two buildings along North Broad and North Jackson streets and East Midland Avenue.
The buildings are being torn down to make way for a public parking lot as part of the city’s Jackson Street redevelopment project.
The project will include the closure of Jackson Street between East Candler Street and East Midland Avenue, public parking and a public plaza.
Tristar America, LLC, was awarded the demolition contract after submitting the low bid of $68,490. The contract also carries a 10-percent contingency for a total cost of $75,339.
Callaway Site Services, LLC ($99,241) and Abatement Mitigation and Restoration, LLC ($111,000) also submitted bids. Asbestos abatement is currently being completed in the buildings and should be completed next week, city planning director Barry Edgar said. Demolition is expected to begin late this month.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the Aug. 8 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.