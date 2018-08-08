The Winder City Council, on Tuesday, approved a contract for the demolition of two buildings along North Broad and North Jackson streets and East Midland Avenue.
The buildings are being torn down to make way for a public parking lot as part of the city’s Jackson Street redevelopment project.
The project will include the closure of Jackson Street between East Candler Street and East Midland Avenue, public parking and a public plaza.
Tristar America, LLC, was awarded the demolition contract after submitting the low bid of $68,490. The contract also carries a 10-percent contingency for a total cost of $75,339.
Callaway Site Services, LLC ($99,241) and Abatement Mitigation and Restoration, LLC ($111,000) also submitted bids. Asbestos abatement is currently being completed in the buildings and should be completed next week, city planning director Barry Edgar said. Demolition is expected to begin late this month.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the Aug. 8 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Winder approves building demolition contract
