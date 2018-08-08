Barrow County school enrollment still growing

The Barrow County School System’s enrollment, as of Tuesday morning, was more than 14,000 students.
The numbers represent about 2.5-percent growth over the beginning of the 2017-18 school year.
Matt Thompson, director of student and data services for the system, said the enrollment numbers “are a little tricky” at the first of a year.
He said the numbers fluctuate considerably in the first 10 or so days of school because students may be enrolled in Barrow County but attending another district.
He said the number of students in school on the first day was 13,453, an increase over the same time in 2017 of 335.
That number represented bodies in classes, not the enrollment, Thompson emphasized. He said the numbers of students enrolled after Labor Day in 2017 was more than 14,000, but those went down through the year.
The district is “continuing growth,” Thompson said. It increased about 2 percent in the 2017-18 year.
Most of the higher student count was at Apalachee High School. It had 1,853 students on the first day of classes and 1,659 in 2017, a difference of 194.
The district had 83 more students in middle schools and 10 more in elementary schools on the first day of class in 2018.
During the meeting, the board approved, as part of the consent agenda, a building plan that outlines about $25 million in construction over the next five years. That building plan is required to be submitted to the state each year. Barrow County is not bound by it.
The district’s next building project will be a new high school adjacent to Sims Academy. Grading for that building is expected to begin this fall. Construction on the building is projected in the winter.
See more from Tuesday's meeting in the Aug. 8 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
