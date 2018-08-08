Auburn council approves items

The Auburn City Council last Thursday approved the following items on the consent agenda, during the monthly meeting:
•a new policy for inclusion in the Auburn Police Operations Manual: Employee Performance Evaluations.
•the third annual Auburn Elementary School 5K Run — AES Skedaddle — sponsored by the AES PTO for Sept. 8.
•construction of the pole barn at the public works facility at a cost of $26,065, to be paid out of Barrow County 2012 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds. Cost for the steel building is $15,265 through SteelCo Building Inc. and labor cost to install materials will be through a sub-contractor — Jacobs Brothers Contracting — in the amount of $10,800.
•Hayes & James task order in the amount of $7,000, for a more detailed review of the possible risks associated with storm water and process water that comes from the operation of the MMM aggregate processing plant in connection with the city’s water supply and reservoir development project.

OTHER
BUSINESS
In other business at the monthly meeting, the council:
•was introduced to Chyrrelle Nance, assistant library manager.
•received monthly staff reports from the department heads.
•City administrator Alex Mitchem announced the Market Study Report from the Bleakley Advisory Group would be presented at the 6 p.m. Aug. 9, Downtown Development Authority (DDA) meeting.
Mitchem also announced the Auburn Town Center design charrette draft schedule is Aug. 22-24. This is a three-day workshop that will be held at TSW, 1389 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 200, Atlanta. At 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 24, the charrette conclusion will be presented in Auburn at a location to be announced later.
