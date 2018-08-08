Bethlehem approves bid for new community room flooring

The Bethlehem Town Council, on Monday, approved a bid for replacement of the flooring in the town community room next to City Hall on Christmas Avenue.
ARMCO Carpet Sales was awarded the contract with the low bid of $5,218. Britt’s Home Furnishing, Inc. ($6,396) and DG Floors Commercial and Residential Solutions ($8,025) also submitted bids.
Town clerk Kathy Bridges said the current flooring has been in place six years.
In other business Tuesday, the council:
•discussed stormwater issues at the corner of Joseph Street and David Avenue/Manning Gin Road near Harrison Poultry and toward Shepherd Street where pipes have gradually broken off over the years and the road shoulder is in need of widening. Mayor Sandy McNab said he would ask around for proposals to complete the repair work.
•discussed an issue of residents at a house on Joseph Street leaving piles of trash in the yard and burning them rather than putting them in garbage cans. McNab said he would reach out to residents in an effort to bring them into compliance.
•discussed an issue of a boat trailer being left in the street at a house in the Bishop Woods subdivision, which is in violation of town code. Town attorney Ron Bennett said he would send a letter to the homeowner requesting the owner come into compliance.
The council meets next on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.
