Buffington: An ‘enemy of the people’

I am an “unpatriotic,” “disgusting,” “enemy of the people.”
That’s the pronouncement by the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump.
“Much of the news media is indeed the enemy of the people,” Trump said just before he went to Helsinki to hold hands with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
That wasn’t the first — or last — time the president used the phrase “enemies of the people” to describe American journalists. He’s also called us “unpatriotic,” “disgusting,” and purveyors of “fake news.”
It’s part of a pattern. In 2015, Trump mocked a disabled journalist at a campaign rally because he didn’t like the reporter’s stories. Two weeks ago, Trump told a crowd at a rally they shouldn’t believe what they read in the news about the impact of his trade war, that what was being reported in the press was not “real.”
In Trumpland, only what Trump says is real; everything else is false.
Trump isn’t the first autocrat to attempt to delegitimize those who dare question him as “enemies of the people.” The phrase has a long, terrifying history.
It was used amid the madness of the French Revolution’s “Reign of Terror.” If you were an “enemy of the people” in France, you took a one-way trip to the guillotine.
Vladimir Lenin used the phrase during the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia to describe those who opposed Communist ideology.
“All leaders of the Constitutional Democratic Party, a party filled with enemies of the people, are hereby to be considered outlaws, and are to be arrested immediately and brought before the revolutionary court,” Lenin said in November 1917.
Joseph Stalin, Lenin’s successor, picked up the phrase during his reign of terror in the Soviet Union, sending millions of “enemies of the people” to Soviet gulags and to be executed.
The phrase was so loaded in the terror years of the Soviet Union that it was later abolished by Nikita Khrushchev, who rejected Stalinism in the 1950s.
“The formula ‘enemy of the people’ was specifically introduced for the purpose of physically annihilating such individuals,” Khrushchev said in 1956.
Not to be outdone, Nazi Germany used the phrase “enemies of the people” in the 1930s in reference to Jews. We all know what happened to 6 million Jews under Nazi rule.
Mao in China also wrote about “enemies of the people.” He murdered millions during the Cultural Revolution.
Other dictators from around the world have also picked up on the “enemies of the people” phrase to describe those, including members of the press, who oppose their autocratic rule.
That’s the kind of vile history Trump embraces every time he lashes out at the press by declaring us to be “enemies of the people.”
Lenin. Stalin. Hitler. Mao. With his comments, Trump is standing shoulder to shoulder with those dictators.
“Enemy of the people?”
Consider that for a moment.
Are the journalists at this newspaper “enemies of the people” because we attend dozens of city council and county commission meetings each month to report about how your tax dollars are being spent and what re-zonings are happening in your neighborhoods?
Are we enemies of the people because our reporters go to school board meetings to write about how your children are being educated?
Are our reporters “enemies of the people” because they spend countless nights and weekends photographing and writing about what your children are doing on the athletic fields?
Are our reporters, who spend hours reading through hundreds of crime reports each week to let you know what’s happening in your community, “enemies of the people?”
Are the writers on this editorial page who question county commissioners and city council officials about their actions “enemies of the people?”
Some might say that Trump’s comments weren’t aimed at community newspapers, only at national news outlets like ABC or CNN.
That’s wrong. Trump’s verbal attacks hit at all journalists. His disparagement of journalists as “disgusting” and “enemies of the people” rains down on all of us, large and small newspapers alike. I know because every time I write about a Trump issue, one of his diehard supporters emails or calls me to declare that what I wrote is just “fake news.”
Trump’s goal with these comments is an attempt to undermine all independent reporting. Like most political leaders, he doesn’t want to be challenged on his words, actions or policies.
He wants friendly propaganda, not real reporting that asks questions and challenges his comments.
But unlike other American political leaders, Trump has adopted the language of dictators. His attacks are aimed at the institution of journalism and a free press, an effort on his part to discredit anyone who dares hold him accountable. He has no respect for the adversarial role that a free press plays in the American democracy.
This is part of a larger pattern from Trump. His attacks on the Justice Department, U.S. intelligence agencies and FBI are also attacks on institutions that could constrain his power. His attacks on the judiciary is part and parcel to that effort, too.
On the international stage, Trump’s attacks on our friends and allies is an attempt to unshackle himself from the norms of an open, democratic process. By contrast, his embrace of the world’s dictators and strongmen like Russia’s Putin is telling — that kind of dictatorship is what Trump admires and aspires to emulate.
One might argue that Trump’s attacks on the press are just political rhetoric. Maybe, but it’s dangerous. Trump has come very close to inciting his supporters to violence against members of the media.
Journalists hold a variety of political views and creeds. We are not a monolithic community of sameness. We often don’t agree among ourselves.
Be we are united in the belief that facts and truth matter.
Too bad we have a president who doesn’t believe in either.
—
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
