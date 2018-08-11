Items from my political notebook as we work toward Georgia’s 2018 general election:
As previously mentioned, the general election battle for governor for our state is going to be fun to watch if nothing else.
Of course, “fun” may not be the most appropriate word. We are going to see commercials and other advertisements which will likely sink to new depths, even for politics. Both the Republican and Democratic candidates will be called every name in the book and accused of everything from theft, racism and being anti-American.
National money is going to pour into the race (it has already started) and in the end will be somewhat of a pathetic thing to watch unfold.
Here’s hoping maybe the candidates will actually talk about the issues. Actually, Libertarian Ted Metz is talking about the issues but, as usual, few people are listening.
Ballot access
President Trump’s recent Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, was spotlighted in the Aug. 1 edition of Ballot Access News.
The story, written by Richard Winger, details Kavanaugh’s involvement in a ballot access case in the District of Columbia.
“Kavanaugh has only had one case involving voting rights for minor party or independent candidates, and that case showed that he is not sympathetic to voters who desire to vote for candidates other than Democrats and Republicans,” Winger wrote.
For the full piece, go to www.ballot-access.org as Winger gives in-depth details of that case involving former Libertarian Party presidential candidate Bob Barr.
General election ballot
There will be three candidates for governor on the 2018 Georgia general election ballot.
Republican Brian Kemp, Democrat Stacey Abrams and Metz will be listed. In addition, a number of candidates have officially declared write-in status.
In Georgia, voters can write in any name during the general election. However, for the votes for a particular candidate to be counted, he or she must officially declare themselves a write-in candidate. Therefore, if you write (or type) the name Mickey Mouse it will not officially be counted and recorded.
Rod Mack, a community planner and organizer, is an official write-in candidate for governor along with Rachele Fruit, a declared Communist.
Larry Odom, a pastor and senior project manager, is running as an independent but the signature requirement for an independent or other minor party candidate is so great that he will never quality for a ballot spot.
Sonia Francis-Rolle, a consultant and educator, has declared as a write-in candidate for lieutenant governor.
The Libertarian Party will also have candidates for secretary of state, insurance commissioner and public service commissioner on the general election ballot.
Handicapping the governor’s race
Operators of the website Insideelections.com has Kemp as the favorite to win the governor’s race this November.
That is not surprising. What is interesting is that the group predicts the winner as “Likely Republican” rather than “Solid Republican.”
Think for yourself
The ongoing controversy surrounding the Twitter battle between President Trump and basketball star LeBron James is beyond silly.
Let’s clear all of this up. President Trump has the right to tweet anything he wants. There are many, including some Republicans, who think he should retire his personal Twitter account. In reality, they are actually entertaining.
Second, LeBron James can say whatever he wants about the president.
That’s what makes this country great.
However, let it be known that I would never allow an athlete or musician or actor or entertainer to influence my beliefs.
To do so shows you really don’t have much belief in your own ability to form ideas.
Don’t believe something just because some so-called celebrity says it. That’s the ultimate in lazy thinking.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
